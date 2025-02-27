NFL teams now know how much money they will have to spend when the new league year officially begins on March 12. The league's salary cap for the 2025 season will be $279.2 million, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. This is the largest salary cap total in NFL history.

It was previously reported that this year's salary cap would be somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million. The actual total is a significant increase from last year's salary cap of $255.4 million and the 2023 salary cap of $224.8 million.

The NFL's salary cap has increased by over over $55 million over the last two years. The salary cap, which actually decreased in 2021 due to the impacts of COVID-19, crossed the $200 million mark for the first time in 2022. This year's cap could end up being $100 million more than it was in 2021, when the cap was $182.5 million.

NFL salary cap by year since 2016

Year Salary Cap 2016 $155.27 million 2017 $167 million 2018 $177.2 milion 2019 $188.2 million 2020 $198.2 million 2021 $182.5 million 2022 $208.2 million 2023 $224.8 million 2024 $255.4 million 2025 $279.2 million

Several factors have led to the NFL's vastly increased salary cap, including the NFL's most recent TV rights deals with broadcast partners. Last year's $30 million salary cap increase was the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by NFL teams and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an "extraordinary" increase in media revenue for the 2024 season, according to the league's operations site.

Obviously, a bigger salary cap is good news for each of the NFL's 32 teams. It's especially good for teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, who have several high-profile players who they are trying to re-sign, including wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.