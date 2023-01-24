We don't know who will be playing in the Super Bowl yet, but we do know who will be officiating it and that's because the NFL announced Tuesday that Carl Cheffers has been tabbed as the referee for the game. This will mark the third time that Cheffers has been the referee for a Super Bowl.

His first stint as a ref in the big game came in Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Cheffers was also on the field for the Super Bowl four years later as the referee for Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

Getting tabbed to ref two Super Bowls in three seasons is almost unheard of. According to Football Zebras, the last time it happened came in 1988 and 1990 when Jerry Seeman served as the referee for Super Bowl XXIII (49ers-Bengals) and Super Bowl XXV (Giants-Bills).

Cheffers has been an official in the NFL since 2000 when he was hired as a side judge. In 2008, he was promoted to referee and he's been doing that ever since. In his 15 seasons as a referee, Cheffers has been on the field for 17 playoff games. Not only has he officiated two Super Bowls, but he was also the ref for Cincinnati's 27-10 win over the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

One notable thing about Cheffers is that his crew has thrown the most penalty flags in the NFL in each of the past two years, according to NFLpenalties.com. Of course, Cheffers won't be working with his normal crew, so it's possible that number could trend up or down.

With four teams still fighting to get to the Super Bowl, here's a look at how the Eagles, 49ers, Bengals and Chiefs have fared over the past five years when Cheffers has served as the ref in one of their games (stats via Pro Football Reference).

Eagles: 2-2 (1-0 in 2022)

2-2 (1-0 in 2022) 49ers: 4-5 (0-1 in 2022)

4-5 (0-1 in 2022) Bengals: 2-3 (2-0 in 2022)



2-3 (2-0 in 2022) Chiefs: 9-3 (2-0 in 2021)

According to the NFL, the rest of Cheffers' crew for the game will be umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, field judge John Jenkins, line judge Jeff Bergman, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Dino Paganelli. Mark Butterworth will serve as the replay official.

Phillips and Jenkins are the only two officials who will be working their first Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII will be kicking off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12 in a game that will be televised on Fox.