NFL reveals three finalists for 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The winner will be revealed on the eve of Super Bowl LII

The list of candidates for the NFL's Water Payton Man of the Year Award has been trimmed to three players. On Sunday, the NFL announced that J.J. Watt of the Texans, Greg Olsen of the Panthers, and Benjamin Watson of the Ravens are the three finalists for the league's most prestigious off-the-field award. 

The winner will be revealed on Feb. 3 -- the eve of Super Bowl LII -- at 9 p.m. ET as part of the "NFL Honors" show on NBC. 

"Greg, Benjamin and J.J. have changed countless lives with their generosity and commitment to helping others," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, per NFL.com. "As remarkable leaders on and off the field, they personify the character of the late Walter Payton. We commend them for using their platforms to leave a positive impact on communities across the country."  

According to NFL.com, the winner will receive a $500,000 donation in his name that will be spread evenly across a charity of his choice and Character Playbook. The two runner-ups will each get a $100,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice and another $100,000 to Character Playbook. 

Watt, who missed most of the season with a broken leg, found a way to make an impact in Houston by raising more than $37 million to help the city rebuild from Hurricane Harvey even though his initial fundraising goal wasn't even in the million-dollar range. Watt also helped distribute supplies throughout the city. For his efforts, Watt shared <em>Sports Illustrated's</em> 2017 Sportsperson of the Year award with Astros star Jose Altuve. Now, he has a chance to take home another award for his efforts. 

Olsen founded Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation, which includes the HEARTest Yard Fund. The foundation provides "hospitals, doctors and scholars resources to better the lives of those affected by cancer" while the fund "provides families of babies affected by congenital heart disease with a multitude of services including in-home, private nursing care, physical therapy and speech therapy among other benefits." 

Benjamin founded the One More Foundation. Its mission is to "simply be a blessing to those around us wherever we are, whether that's supporting existing charities or initiating programs of our own."

Last year, Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald split the award. You can see the complete list of past winners here.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories