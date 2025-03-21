When it comes to the dynamic kickoff, the NFL thinks it's close to having the porridge justtttt right.

The NFL's football operations group and the competition committee continue to discuss modifications to the kickoff, which underwent a radical change last offseason. After moving the touchback from the 25-yard-line to the 30, the NFL is prepared to move another 5 yards to the 35 to encourage fewer kicks into the end zone -- thus more returns.

Any changes to the kickoff would have to be agreed to by the competition committee followed by a three-fourths vote of approval by NFL team owners. The vote would take place later this month at the annual league meetings in Florida.

The introduction of the dynamic kickoff last year was the league's biggest rule change in years. After a 2023 season where there was a historically low return rate of 21.8 percent -- including all 13 of the kickoffs in Super Bowl LVIII going into or out of the end zone -- the league worked to resuscitate the kickoff.

By placing most of the players in a 10-yard setup zone, the NFL raised the return rate more than 10 percentage points to 32.8 percent. But still, it was the second-lowest return rate in NFL history.

The average field position last season was the 29.6-yard line when including touchbacks. Removing touchbacks, the field position went to the 28.8-yard line.

In part because the difference in field position was negligible, the league had only 21.5 percent of kicks landed in the 20-yard landing zone that forced a return.

Placing the ball at the 35-yard-line for a touchback should cause coaches to think twice about booting the ball too deep. The league's internal data shows a 65-to-75 percent return rate if the touchback is moved to the 35, more than double the rate in the 2024 season.

Other alternatives are sure to be considered. One option is moving the kicker back 5 yards. While that will likely result in fewer kicks going into the end zone in cold-weather outdoor stadiums, sources believe kickers these days are so good that they could still reach the end zone with enough regularity backed up a few yards.

The league could also do both. Kickers could go back to the 30 and the touchback could be moved to the 35.

Whatever is decided, a tweak seems sure to land on the desk of NFL team owners in less than two weeks. And the reason is a simple one: More excitement.

The league had more returns of 40 or more yards (59) than any year since 2016, and the seven touchdowns were the most since 2021.

The new kickoff likely led to the most points scored since 2021, too. The 45.8 points per game this season were up from 43.5 in 2023. That was a mixture of an increased touchdown rate and more made field goals, including the most made field goals of 50 or more yards in NFL history.

Know what's not exciting? Punts. The league saw just 7.5 punts per game last year, the second-lowest rate in league history behind the 2020 season when everyone scored at will. Also, more than 41 percent of all punts landed inside the 20, which was the highest rate the league has seen in more than four decades at least.

Coaches are more willing to go for it on fourth down today than ever before -- and the NFL loves those high-leverage moments. The league will gladly trade more go-for-it situations over punts.

Additionally, punt plays also have a higher injury rate than normal scrimmage plays. It is possible that the fewer punts that take place, the fewer injuries.

Health and safety has been the biggest reason for all the adjustments to the kickoff in recent years. So while the NFL wants to manufacture more exciting plays, it doesn't want to do so at the risk of more injuries to its players.

Even if the touchback is moved to the 35 to disincentivize booting it into the end zone, the league may still move a player out of the setup zone and back to the return area.

Knobs will be turned. Sliders will be moved. Adjustments will be made this offseason, all in an effort to make the dynamic kickoff the dynamic-est it can be.