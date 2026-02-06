One of the biggest brands in sports is headed to Brazil, as the NFL announced Thursday that the Dallas Cowboys will play the first-ever regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro in 2026. The game will be held at Maracanã Stadium, which is the largest stadium in Brazil. The Cowboys' opponent and the date of the game will be announced at a later date.

This will be the first time the Cowboys have played in an international game since 2014 when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-17, at Wembley Stadium in London.

"We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro," NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez said in a statement. "Introducing one of the league's most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide. Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant and passionate football community and underscores our long-term commitment to the market."

The NFL has played two games in Brazil over the last two years, but those matchups took place in São Paulo. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in Corinthians Arena in 2024, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.

"Building on the success of the games in São Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world's most iconic cities -- Rio de Janeiro," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the intention to play in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year. "We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracanã Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America."

The NFL now has eight international games on its schedule for the 2026 season with one game in Australia, one game in Brazil, one game in Germany, three games in the U.K., one game in France and one game in Spain.