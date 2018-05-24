NFL, Roger Goodell reportedly polled the American public on Colin Kaepernick
Before the 2017 season, the league apparently sought fan input on whether Kaepernick should be signed
Some believe the NFL's new national anthem policy was crafted to appease both sides of a charged debate, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence already touting the rule changes as a victory for their explicit opposition to pregame player protests for equality.
It appears the NFL may also have crafted its opinion on much-maligned free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to appease a portion of the American public.
Or at least that's what's suggested in a Thursday story from Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson, who reports that the NFL, in 2017, "used a Washington consulting firm to ask Americans whether Kaepernick should have been signed by a team."
Seeking opinions on whether Kaepernick, who kicked off peaceful NFL protests in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, should have been signed by a team after his departure from the Niners, as well as whether his subsequent lack of job offers stemmed from his protest of police brutality during the national anthem, the NFL used The Glover Park Group, a firm co-founded by former NFL communications chief Joe Lockhart, for the poll, according to Robinson. And through that poll -- which "singled out" Kaepernick -- commissioner Roger Goodell and others with the NFL learned of "a deep racial, political and generational division when it came to player protests."
Since then, of course, Kaepernick has filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL -- as has former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who also claims team owners refused to sign him because of his protests, which weren't prohibited before the league's new anthem policy.
Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Niners reveal throwback unis from 1994
Jerry Rice showed up for the unveiling of the Niners' awesome throwbacks
-
Reich not worried about Luck's health
Luck is still recovering from shoulder surgery performed last offseason
-
Analyzing 2019's top DL prospects
Let's peek ahead at the possible headliners in the 2019 draft class of defensive linemen
-
Why the Rams are set up for 2018, beyond
Los Angeles is set up for the long haul according to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Media
-
POTUS responds to anthem policy
The president appeared to suggest deporting players who protest during the national anthem
-
Over-Unders: 49ers' hype train is wild
San Francisco is great but expecting them to win 10 games is a pretty big stretch