NFL, Roger Goodell reportedly polled the American public on Colin Kaepernick

Some believe the NFL's new national anthem policy was crafted to appease both sides of a charged debate, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence already touting the rule changes as a victory for their explicit opposition to pregame player protests for equality.

It appears the NFL may also have crafted its opinion on much-maligned free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to appease a portion of the American public.

Or at least that's what's suggested in a Thursday story from Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson, who reports that the NFL, in 2017, "used a Washington consulting firm to ask Americans whether Kaepernick should have been signed by a team."

Seeking opinions on whether Kaepernick, who kicked off peaceful NFL protests in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, should have been signed by a team after his departure from the Niners, as well as whether his subsequent lack of job offers stemmed from his protest of police brutality during the national anthem, the NFL used The Glover Park Group, a firm co-founded by former NFL communications chief Joe Lockhart, for the poll, according to Robinson. And through that poll -- which "singled out" Kaepernick -- commissioner Roger Goodell and others with the NFL learned of "a deep racial, political and generational division when it came to player protests."

Since then, of course, Kaepernick has filed a collusion lawsuit against the NFL -- as has former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who also claims team owners refused to sign him because of his protests, which weren't prohibited before the league's new anthem policy.

