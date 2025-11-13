Halfway through a rookie season is not a large enough sample size to make determinations on how a career will play out, but it is worthwhile to take inventory on immediate contributions provided by each draft class.

Who has been the best rookie performer for each team? Most disappointing? CBSSports.com also recently graded each first-round pick, but that player is not always "best." To build a case, injuries and positional depth are taken into consideration. For example, it is not fair to evaluate a rookie at a team's position of strength on the same scale as a rookie who had a clear path to playing time.

AFC North

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Getty Images

Best: OG Dylan Fairchild, Georgia (Round 3, No. 81 overall)

Fairchild by default? Edge rusher Shemar Stewart has shown some flashes, but there is not a clear choice for "best."

Most disappointing: LB Barrett Carter, Clemson (Round 4, No. 119 overall)

The rookie linebacker duo Demetrius Knight and Carter has really struggled. Teams are producing too many yards after contact as a result of bad angles and poor tackling attempts by the defense's second and third levels.

Best: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA (Round 2, No. 33 overall)

Schwesinger has been the best at his position with running back Quinshon Judkins a close second. Schwesinger is now expected to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain, but his absence will not be the difference in winning or losing this season.

Most disappointing: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (Round 5, No. 144 overall)

Sanders is the most disappointing by default through the season's first half because he is the only one who has not played. One would expect him to enter the lineup at some point during the season's second half.

Best: Safety Malaki Starks, Georgia (Round 1, No. 27 overall)

There were not many contenders for best draft pick aside from kicker Tyler Loop and Starks. The latter has played better of late, but it has been a year of instability for Baltimore, particularly in the secondary. Starks nabbed his first interception of the season last week against the Dolphins.

Most disappointing: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall (Round 2, No. 59 overall)

Green was once regarded as a potential top 10 overall pick by some in draft media. He has contributed 1.5 sacks but been a liability in run defense. Baltimore desperately needs pass-rush help, so perhaps Green will develop during the season's back half.

Best: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon (Round 1, No. 21 overall)

Harmon has missed a bit of time due to injury but otherwise been a good player. Edge rusher Jack Sawyer likely would have been the choice if he had played a larger snap share this season.

Most disappointing: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (Round 3, No. 83 overall)

Johnson has been the most disappointing because he seemed like such a good fit for Pittsburgh's offense. Instead, the team has given carries to Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

AFC South

Colts TE Tyler Warren Getty Images

Best: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (Round 1, No. 14 overall)

Warren is one of the best rookies in the class, let alone on the Colts' roster. He has 42 receptions for 518 yards and three touchdowns but also been more effective as a blocker than anticipated.

Most disappointing: CB Justin Walley, Minnesota (Round 3, No. 80 overall)

Beyond Warren, Indianapolis is getting little contributions elsewhere in its rookie class. Safety Hunter Wohler and Walley are on injured reserve.

Best: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

Jacksonville's draft class has been propped up by running back Bhayshul Tuten and Hunter. Tuten's emergence led to the trade of Tank Bigsby. Hunter is now on injured reserve with a season-ending injury but had been sparingly impactful on each side of the ball. It will be interesting to see his snap share in 2026 post-Jakobi Meyers acquisition.

Most disappointing: CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane (Round 3, No. 88 overall)

Neither offensive lineman Wyatt Milum nor Ransaw have played this season. The latter is on injured reserve.

Best: RB Woody Marks, USC (Round 4, No. 116 overall)

Marks has been as productive in the pass game as fellow rookies Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. The difference is that he is quickly asserting himself as the team's top rusher in Joe Mixon's absence.

Most disappointing: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota (Round 2, No. 48 overall)

Ersery has stepped into a starting role at left tackle out of necessity following the Laremy Tunsil trade. His pre-draft profile suggested that he was a player who would need some time to continue his development. He has allowed six sacks this season, which is tied for fourth-most, according to TruMedia.

Best: QB Cameron Ward, Miami (Round 1, No. 1 overall)

Tennessee is essentially getting contributions down the board from wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, tight end Gunnar Helm and Ward. Ward has made some bad decisions but shows good down-to-down consistency. His play warrants a bit of grace considering how bad the offensive line has been.

Most disappointing: Safety Kevin Winston Jr. (Round 3, No. 82 overall)

Edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo is on injured reserve. Winston's playing time should expand after Roger McCreary was traded to the Rams. He has the opportunity to change the narrative during the season's second half.

AFC East



Patriots OT Will Campbell Getty Images

Best: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (Round 4, No. 109 overall)

Walker has been a bit inconsistent but flashed. His college teammate, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, has looked really good over the past two games but missed the majority of the season due to injury.

Most disappointing: EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (Round 3, No. 72 overall)

T.J. Sanders had been in the interior defensive line rotation and likely would have seen more playing time once Ed Oliver got injured. However, Sanders is also on injured reserve. Jackson is a personal overcorrection from the pre-draft process. Team depth has played a role in his lack of playing time and Jackson is now also on injured reserve.

Best: RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State (Round 6, No. 179 overall))

Gordon does not stack up favorably to a strong rookie running back class, but he has been productive for the Dolphins. In a world where De'Von Achane has struggled to stay healthy, Gordon is a valuable offensive piece.

Most disappointing: OG Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (Round 2, No. 37 overall

There has not bee a lot of inspiring play from Miami's rookie class. They are deploying three rookies along the defensive line and have a below average EPA on opponent's run plays, according to TruMedia. However, Savaiinaea has been the most disappointing. The team traded up for Savaiinaea, who is transitioning from tackle to guard.

Best: OT Armand Membou, Missouri (Round 1, No. 7 overall)

Membou is a powerful player and examples of his athleticism litter his game film. He is still seeking down-to-down consistency, but the flashes have been inspiring. The Jets have the highest pressure rate allowed, according to TruMedia, but a lot of that is not falling on Membou's broad shoulders.

Most disappointing: WR Arian Smith, Georgia (Round 4, No. 110 overall)

Smith struggled with dropped passes in college, but there was never any doubt in his speed. New York has had a need for pass catchers to step up alongside Garrett Wilson and Smith has not yet risen to the occasion. The team did utilize him more this week against Cleveland.

Best: OT Will Campbell, LSU (Round 1, No. 4 overall)

Campbell has his limitations and may never be on the of the best offensive tackles in the game, but he is consistent and that is more than New England has gotten out of the position in recent years. Offensive guard Jared Wilson and safety Craig Woodson have also been plus contributors for the upstart franchise.

Most disappointing: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State (Round 3, No. 69 overall)

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was the pick until he broke out Sunday against the Buccaneers. Williams was another consideration, but the team is getting quality play from Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte, and he scored a touchdown on Sunday.

AFC West

Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden II Getty Images

Best: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas (Round 1, No. 20 overall)

Barron's play has not been exceptional has been a key part of a very good Broncos defense. There is not a lot of strong beliefs on this Denver rookie class one way or another.

Most disappointing: DL Sai'vion Jones, LSU (Round 3, No. 101 overall)

Jones has not been a part of the rotation yet. He does have a frame to which coach Sean Payton is often drawn.

Best: TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse (Round 5, No. 165 overall)

Los Angeles is getting vital contributions throughout its draft class. Defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell and running back Omarion Hampton, when healthy, have been a big part of the gameplan. Gadsden has really exploded over the past month. During that time, he is averaging 94.25 yards per game.

Most disappointing: WR Keandre Lambert-Smith, Auburn (Round 5, No. 158 overall)

Lambert-Smith is the victim of others meeting or exceeding expectations. He has not been involved in the offense despite generating a good amount of hype in training camp.

Best: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 32 overall)

Simmons has missed some time this season, so he was not a runaway winner. Cornerback Nohl Williams and running back Brashard Smith have given them good snaps as well. However, knowing Kansas City's issues at tackle in recent years, Simmons' flashes suggest those may now be answered.

Most disappointing: DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee (Round 2, No. 63 overall)

Neither edge rusher Ashton Gillotte nor Norman-Lott have fulfilled the team's vision. Those two positions were targeted by the team at the trade deadline. Norman-Lott was personally rated more highly, so the expectation is that he would at least supplement the pass rush. After five games, he went on injured reserve and was lost for the season.

Best: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (Round 1, No. 6 overall)

Las Vegas had one of my least favorite draft classes in the moment, and that remains true midway through the season. Jeanty has not had the impact that had been expected, and the team's offensive line has been largely to blame. Cornerback Darien Porter is an intriguing developmental cornerback, but the rest of the class has been underwhelming.

Most disappointing: WR Jack Bech, TCU (Round 2, No. 58 overall)

Bech and Dont'e Thornton have been almost non-existent in an offense that no longer has the aforementioned Meyers, and its leading receiver Thursday night against Denver was 33-year-old Tyler Lockett.

NFC North

Bears TE Colston Loveland Getty Images

Best: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan (Round 1, No. 10 overall)

Chicago fans were very impatient with this rookie class early in the season. A Cole Kmet injury has afforded Loveland the chance to receive a larger share of the snaps and targets; an opportunity of which he has made the most. Running back Kyle Monangai has also blossomed lately.

Most disappointing: DL Shemar Turner, Texas A&M (Round 2, No. 62 overall)

Wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo were depth selections. They were not needed immediately. A similar fate may have been true of Turner, but given the age of those around him, it was thought that he would work his way into the rotation sooner.

Best: OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia (Round 2, No. 57 overall)

Detroit made three top 100 selections. Those three players have been involved to varying degrees. Ratledge has been the most important to the team's week-to-week success, whereas Tyleik Williams stepped in when injuries began to take their toll.

Most disappointing: WR Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (Round 3, No. 70 overall)

TeSlaa seemingly produced a highlight-reel play each every preseason contest, but regular contributions have been more limited. The rest of the class was not held in high regard post-draft.

Best: WR Matthew Golden, Texas (Round 1, No. 23 overall)

Golden could be both the best and most disappointing draft pick. He is the only rookie to have played more than 100 snaps on either side of the ball.

Most disappointing: OT Anthony Belton, NC State (Round 2, No. 54 overall)

With an unsettled offensive line, one would have thought Belton would compete for a larger role, especially given injuries.

Best: OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 24 overall)

Jackson displays all the qualities of an effective player. He has just yet to put it together. The offensive structure has been a revolving door all season with key pieces shuffling in and out of the lineup.

Most disappointing: LB Kobe King, Penn State (Round 6, No. 201 overall)

Aside from Jackson, Vikings draft picks have played a combined 133 snaps on either offense or defense this season. They only had five picks and one of them, sixth-round linebacker Kobe King, is now with the Jets.

NFC South

Bucs WR Emeka Ebguka Getty Images

Best: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 19 overall)

There was an internal battle choosing Egbuka over cornerback Jacob Parrish. Egbuka has been more impactful at his position when on the field despite being limited by injury lately.

Most disappointing: EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas (Round 4, No. 121 overall)

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, edge rusher Elijah Roberts and wide receiver Tez Johnson have all been contributors for the NFC contender. The only unaccounted for draft pick has been edge rusher David Walker, who suffered a preseason injury.

Best: Safety Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (Round 3, No. 96 overall)

Will anyone from Atlanta's draft class become a star? Probably not. The team did find multiple contributors, however. Watts already has two interceptions on the season and is one of two rookie defensive backs to start immediately.

Most disappointing: OT Jack Nelson, Wisconsin (Round 7, No. 218 overall)

It would be unfair to label seventh-round offensive lineman Jack Nelson as the most disappointing draft pick, but the performance of Atlanta's other rookies have led to limited options. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was going to be the choice because of what the team traded to acquire him, but he had a good performance.

Best: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona (Round 1, No. 8 overall)

McMillan has been the focal point of Carolina's passing attack this season. He is a big body that is able to win balls down the field for Bryce Young. Tight end Mitchell Evans has also played well in his role for a surprising Panthers team. Edge rusher Nic Scourton has developed as the season progressed.

Most disappointing: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Umanmielen had once been included in first-round projections. For a Panthers team that desperately needed pass rush help, Umanmielen has been absent. He has eight pressures and 9% pressure rate on the year, according to TruMedia.

Best: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (Round 1, No. 9 overall)

Cornerback Quincy Riley, safety Jonas Sanker and Banks are the only three to have played more than 100 snaps from this year's draft class. Banks has been technically consistent and has drawn inspiration as the solution at left tackle.

Most disappointing: DT Vernon Broughton, Texas (Round 3, No. 71 overall)

Personally, quarterback Tyler Shough was lower on my board than the consensus. It was not a surprise that New Orleans initially opted for Spencer Rattler. Broughton should have had a defined role on this team but has only played 24 defensive snaps.

NFC East

Cowboys EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku Getty Images

Best: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss (Round 2, No. 61 overall)

Although a low bar, Amos has been the best in the Commanders' secondary. Josh Conerly Jr. and Amos have each shown flashes as being reliable starters down the road. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been good, but not fully unleashed.

Most disappointing: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA (Round 6, No. 205 overall)

Medrano is essentially the only member of Washington's draft class to have not made an impact on this year's team. There is a long-term need at the position when Bobby Wagner inevitably moves on, but time will tell if Medrano is the solution.

Best: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (Round 2, No. 44 overall)

Ezeiruaku has been bendy and explosive for Dallas over the past month as they continue searching for a Micah Parsons replacement. Offensive guard Tyler Booker has gotten better as the starting unit has played more together.

Most disappointing: CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina (Round 3, No. 76 overall)

Revel suffered a torn ACL in September 2024 but has yet to make his professional debut. The Cowboys need help at cornerback and the once-regarded first-round pick has not been available.

Best: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama (Round 1, No. 31 overall)

Campbell landed in an ideal situation as the complementary piece next to Zack Baun. He has been given the freedom to roam about the defense's second level. His high level of activity has been evident in the stat sheet.

Most disappointing: Ty Robinson, Nebraska (Round 4, No. 111 overall)

Robinson was a personal pre-draft favorite and represented surplus value in the fourth round. Although the Eagles have not needed much from him, the hope was that Robinson would be more involved in the rotation. Sixth-round quarterback pick Kyle McCord did not make the active roster either.

Best: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State (Round 1, No. 3 overall)

Carter has been the best at his position this season, but quarterback Jaxson Dart has had a bigger impact on the team's overall performance. Running back Cam Skattebo had been a net positive prior to his season-ending injury.

Most disappointing: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (Round 3, No. 65 overall)

New York's defensive tackle rotation was such that there was room for a rookie to come in an make an impact. Alexander has just not done that yet.

NFC West

Cardinals CB Will Johnson Getty Images

Best: CB Upton Stout, Western Kentucky (Round 3, No. 100 overall)

Stout is a personal favorite to watch because he plays bigger than his size. San Francisco has been riddled with injuries this year and nearly the entire rookie class has been called into action. Unfortunately for the 49ers, edge rusher Mykel Williams was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Most disappointing: LB Nick Martin, Oklahoma State (Round 3, No. 75 overall)

Martin has been a healthy scratch multiple times this season. Dre Greenlaw departed in free agency and he stepped into a competition with Dee Winters.

Best: CB Will Johnson, Michigan (Round 2, No. 47 overall)

Arizona used six of its seven draft picks on defense. Every single one has played this season. If defensive tackle Walter Nolen had been available and played every game like his Week 9 debut, he would be the best from Arizona's class. Johnson, however, is the latest example of the team's cornerback evaluations. He has been great this season, joining Denzel Burke, Max Melton and Garrett Williams as cornerbacks to flash as rookies over the past three years.

Most disappointing: LB Cody Simon, Ohio State (Round 4, No. 115 overall)

Linebacker is an area where the rookie could have stepped in to compete immediately. Simon has played sparingly thus far.

Best: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (Round 3, No. 90 overall)

Tight end Terrance Ferguson has been more of a role player, but his presence has allowed the team to be more creative in usage of 12 and 13 personnel. Stewart has stepped into the rotation at defensive end and been more effective as a pass rusher than personally given credit for during the pre-draft process.

Most disappointing: RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn (Round 4, No. 117 overall)

Los Angeles traded up for Hunter, but he has not seen any action due to the law firm of Corum and Williams.

Best: OG Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (Round 1, No. 18 overall)

Safety Nick Emmanwori has been the most impactful, but in a smaller sample size. As a result, Zabel is the choice. He has willed Seattle's pass protection to be better this season.

Most disappointing: DT Rylie Mills, Notre Dame (Round 5, No. 142 overall)

Seattle has gotten something out of essentially every rookie drafted in the first six rounds, except Mills. The defensive line has been a point of strength for the Seahawks and Mills has been working his way back from an injury sustained in college.