NFL rookie jersey sales: Saquon Barkley tops the list, Shaquem Griffin cracks top five

Buying NFL rookie jerseys is always a gamble. You never know if a player could be a bust or a franchise hero, and on top of that, who knows if he could even see the field much to start his career. Not that any of that matters right after the draft. Your team drafted superstars, and you're going to be wearing their jersey that you bought on draft night the day they get inducted into Canton.

We know that the Giants market machine propelled running back Saquon Barkley's jersey sales to a draft night record, topping a record previously held by Johnny Manziel. Barkley was the prospect to watch in this draft, but the next four players, per jersey sales figures provided by Fanatics, are hardly surprising either.

Baker Mayfield may be a polarizing personality, but he's an incredibly likable player from a talent standpoint. The Browns think that he's the quarterback that will finally break their run of horrendous QB play, and maybe they won't have to add another name after his on the infamous Browns' quarterback jersey. Sam Darnold isn't surprising to see up there either. The No. 3 pick also went to a New York market, and he could well end up getting starting reps before the year is up.

Josh Allen, the Bills' hopeful quarterback of the future that they traded up to get, is the third quarterback and fourth overall on the list. And finally rounding out the top five, arguably the best feel-good story of the draft in Shaquem Griffin, who has repeatedly emphasized that he's more than a feel-good story and in reality is just a great player. He couldn't have gone to a better place to prove it than Seattle, whose fans are among the most vocal in the league.

Whether it's boom or bust for these rookies, it's all about the future of their teams right now. The Giants, Browns, Jets, Bills and Seahawks are all looking ahead to better days. Their fans have reason to be excited. And they undoubtedly can't wait to get their first look at all of these players in August.

