The 2023 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and it's full steam ahead towards the regular season for this year's draft class. With OTAs, minicamps, and training camps all around the corner over the next few weeks and months, these rookies will be going through a crash course to get caught up to speed for their 2023 campaign.

All of them will be looking to mirror what New York was able to do last year with its two rookies in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson as both were able to walk away winning Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. That said, only one player from each side of the ball will be taking home some hardware when the 2023 season is all said and done. Who will that be? Let's dive into the odds from Caesars Sportsbook and see who has the early edge in the rookie of the year races.

Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Bijan Robinson is the early favorite for this award and for good reason. The Falcons back was looked at as one of the blue-chip prospects in this year's class that is expected to come in immediately and produce. He lands in an Atlanta offense that loves to run the football under head coach Arthur Smith. Last season, the Falcons rushed a league-high 559 times. Robinson could end up seeing the lion's share of touches out of this backfield in 2023, which gives him plenty of opportunity to put up numbers. The last running back to win OROY was Saquon Barkley back in 2018.

As for the quarterbacks, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is favored over C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Young has been billed as the most Day 1-ready quarterback of this bunch for 2023 and will now join a Carolina team that spent big in free agency, bringing aboard the likes of Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Hayden Hurst, which should be serviceable weapons for Young in the passing game. Richardson could be the wildcard choice here because of his sheer ability and ceiling. While he's been billed as more of a project compared to his classmates, if he hits the ground running he has a dual-threat ability that could allow him to post some impressive numbers that put him in the conversation for this award.

Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

While Gardner was able to do it in 2023, a defensive back winning this award is a bit more challenging as they sometimes won't have the numbers to bolster their case in the same way a linebacker or defensive end will. That line of thinking seems to bear out in this odds with edge rushes and defensive linemen making up the top with New England's Christian Gonzalez being the corner with the highest odds.

Will Anderson Jr. was the top defensive player taken and joins a Texans team with a defensive-minded head coach in DeMeco Ryans. Houston traded back up into the first round to No. 3 overall to select Anderson, so they clearly think highly of the player, setting him up for what could be a special rookie season. That said, Jalen Carter landed in arguably the best situation possible with Philly. The Eagles have a top-ranked defense and Carter comes in to help fill the shoes of Javon Hargrave, who signed with San Francisco in free agency. If he shines along that defensive line, he'll be on a winning team that could help propel him to the award. The same logic goes for Nolan Smith, who provides solid value at +2000.