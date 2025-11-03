The NFL season is roughly halfway complete and that means it is time to reassess the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races. The offensive picture has not changed much since the quarter mark, but the defensive odds have shifted a bit as a result of no one running away with the award.

Speaking to the draft class as a whole, there has been incredible depth. Sixty rookies have played at least 250 offensive or defensive snaps this season. That figure more than doubles when expanded to include 100+ snaps. The Browns, for example, have eight rookies who have played at least 100 offensive and/or defensive snaps.

Here are my five favorites for both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards, as well as a sleeper for each.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Over the past 10 years, Offensive Rookie of the Year has been awarded to five quarterbacks, three running backs and two wide receivers. Quarterbacks have won four of the past six seasons. A tight end has never won the award, which means Warren's odds are a bit ominous. He is aided by the Colts performing so well as a team.

The top two from the quarter mark are now flipped as Dart has become more entrenched and productive as the Giants starting quarterback. If Dart doesn't veer off course, he's a pretty clear choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Egbuka has cooled off a bit over the last three weeks and has been dealing with an injury. He is leading all rookies in receiving yards (562) and receiving touchdowns (5).

McMillan has been a key component of Carolina's offense. The Panthers are performing better as a team, but McMillan may not produce a season-long stat line strong enough to overcome Dart. He is leading all rookies with 69 targets.

The fifth spot came down to Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (+1800) and Judkins. Judkins has been more productive in a smaller sample size, but the margins are slim. Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, was a consideration, but it was difficult to envision his supporting cast improving enough to rejoin the conversation.

Sleeper: TE Oronde Gadsden, Chargers (+2500)

Gadsden has not played as much as the others on this list, but no rookie has been more productive over the past month. He is averaging 94.25 yards receiving per game over that time period. If he continues on that path, +2500 will be good value.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Over the past 10 years, six pass rushers, three cornerbacks and one linebacker have won the award. Pass rushers have won five of the past six awards. Those players averaged 8.2 sacks as rookies. Most recently, Jared Verse won the award with 4.5 sacks. Shaq Leonard (2018) is the last pure linebacker to win the award since Luke Kuechly in 2012. Leonard stuffed the stat sheet with 163 total tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Carter has been effective creating pressure for the Giants, but Brian Burns has had a monopoly on the sack production (11). No one else on the team has more than 2.5 sacks.

Campbell may not have eye-popping numbers in any one category, but the stat sheet should be stuffed. He is a rangy linebacker making plays all over the field for an Eagles team that promises once again to be in title contention.

Emmanwori has been limited to five games played, but his presence is felt when available. He landed in the perfect schematic opportunity with coach Mike Macdonald. As long as Carter leaves the door open, there is room for a rookie like Emmanwori to create a positive narrative for himself and earn consideration.

Ezeiruaku has flashed for a Cowboys team that desperately needs pressure created. It would not be a surprise if he had more inflated sack totals than Carter despite having a lesser impact on the game, as a whole. Johnson has consistently been a good player, but may not have the individual or team accolades to build his case.

Sleeper: LB Carson Schwesinger, Browns (+3500)

Schwesinger was the favorite at the quarter-season mark. He has more sacks (1) than Carter (0.5) to go along with an interception and more tackles per game than any other rookie. However, he is now dealing with a high ankle sprain that will cost him some time and the Browns aren't going to provide the team-success bump other rookies may receive.