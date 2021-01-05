1 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

It was a fitting way to end the 2020 regular season for Justin Herbert. He had his eighth 300 yard passing game, which is an NFL rookie record. After knocking off the AFC West champion Chiefs, there is a lot of excitement for the Chargers entering the offseason. It should be intriguing for potential head coaching candidates.

2 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Justin Jefferson broke the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie. He finished the regular season with the fourth most receiving yards among all players. There were questions about whether or not he could fill the shoes of Stefon Diggs and he delivered. Jefferson had more yards as a rookie than Diggs did during any of his seasons with the Vikings.

3 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Tampa Bay was last to the O-line buffet line in 2020 and they walked away with prime rib. Of the offensive tackles taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tristan Wirfs has been the most remarkable and consistent.

4 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OT

The situation that Michael Onwenu overcame is impressive. He was asked to wear many hats for New England and never complained. Eventually, they rewarded him with a starting role at right tackle. Nothing is handed to Day 3 draft choices and Onwenu certainly earned everything that came his way.

5 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young did not challenge any rookie sack records but he displayed the potential that Washington saw in him. The team's defensive line is loaded and that is a luxury afforded to few franchises.

6 Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB

As far as impact plays are concerned, Jeremy Chinn made the most of any defender. Matt Rhule has a player that he can move around the field and address potential mismatches.

7 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. made an early impact and never took his foot off the gas. He has made big plays for a franchise that was finally able to shake off its long-standing playoff drought.

8 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon did not burst onto the scene the way that Antoine Winfield Jr. did but he was still recovering from a pre-existing injury. When he finally became comfortable and was handed a larger role, he delivered each week.

9 Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT

Mekhi Becton was stellar for a floundering Jets franchise. In a season filled with despair, he offered a ray of hope for the future.

10 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

James Robinson was shut down late in the season and he just barely finished behind Jonathan Taylor in rushing yards. Robinson also made a great impact in the pass game.

11 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB

In each of the past six weeks, Jonathan Taylor rushed for at least 70 yards. The grand finale was a 253 yard rushing performance against the Jaguars.

12 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

In regards to talent, few can match what CeeDee Lamb brings to the table. He was impacted by the Cowboys' quarterback situation post-Dak Prescott injury but still managed to finish top 25 among all NFL players in receiving yards.

13 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons CB

A.J. Terrell has had a really good year for Atlanta. His progress seemed to coincide with Raheem Morris' elevation to the interim head coaching position.

14 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Similar to CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins' growth was impeded by an injury to fellow rookie Joe Burrow. However, he finished in the top 30 for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The future is bright for Higgins.

15 Jedrick Wills Cleveland Browns OT