NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Crowning top offensive, defensive rookies for the 2019 season
The battle for the season's top defensive rookie was hotly contested
A year ago, the battle to be named the NFL's top offensive rookie was clearly between New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Both players had historic rookie seasons, which made either a good choice, but there is no such obvious choice this year on either side of the ball, but especially on defense.
With the 2019 regular season in the books, here are our final Rookie Power Rankings, divided between offense and defense.
|1
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Murray excelled as a passer and runner this season. Ultimately, he received the nod over Josh Jacobs because he missed fewer games. It looks as though the No. 1 overall selection has a bright future within the NFL. Arizona is tasked with adding a better offensive line and more skill talent around him this offseason. 2019 Stats: 349 of 542 passes completed for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions; 93 carries for 544 yards, 4 touchdowns
|2
Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB
|Jacobs missed three games this season and that hurts his case. Otherwise, he was having a fantastic season. The Raiders need to get him even more involved in the pass game. The team is likely going to undergo some offensive changes this offseason as they begin their transition to Las Vegas. Jacobs is a big part of their future. 2019 Stats: 242 carries for 1,150 yards, 7 touchdowns; 20 receptions for 166 yards
|3
Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C
|The Saints were effective and efficient this season regardless of the quarterback under center. Michael Thomas had the best season by a wide receiver in NFL history. McCoy stepped in seamlessly following the departure of talented veteran Max Unger. New Orleans had one of the league's best offensive lines this season.
|4
Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|There was no greater value in the 2020 NFL Draft than Minshew. He was taken in the sixth round and would have ended up higher on this list if Jacksonville had not made the incorrect choice to pull him from the starting lineup when Nick Foles returned. Minshew was productive and poised all season long. 2019 Stats: 285 of 470 passes completed for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 67 carries for 344 yards
|5
A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR
|Brown was boom or bust for most of the season but he boomed more than he busted. He tied for the most touchdown receptions by a rookie but led them all in receiving yards. In the final six games, he produced four 100+ receiving yard performances. His numbers might have been even stronger if Tennessee had committed to Ryan Tannehill earlier in the year. 2019 Stats: 52 receptions for 1,051 yards, 8 touchdowns
Honorable mention: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins, Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant
|1
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|Bosa gets the nod over Allen but a strong case could be made for either. At the end of the day, San Francisco's rookie made more of an impact for his team. The 49ers defense took a giant leap forward this season largely because of Bosa. He has a bright, bright future in this league. It will not be long before he is competing for Defensive Player of the Year honors. 2019 Stats: 47 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 1 interception
|2
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE
|Allen was disruptive often this season. He finished with more sacks (10.5) but was not as consistent as Bosa. Jacksonville decided to move forward with head coach Doug Marrone. The rookie will be a large part of what they want to do in the future. No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft felt like a steal for Allen and he lived up to the billing. 2019 Stats: 44 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
|3
Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE
|Crosby did not record a sack during the first four games of the season, which makes it that much more impressive that he finished ahead of Bosa and just behind Allen. Crosby was taken in the fourth round yet he finished with 5.5 more sacks than their No. 4 overall selection -- Clelin Ferrell. He played with a club on his hand during the first portion of the season as well. 2019 Stats: 47 tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
|4
Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB
|White missed three games this season but he was very productive when on the field. Devin Bush and White were highly regarded during the pre-Draft process. Early season returns favored Bush but White finished strong. Both have bright futures within the NFL and Tampa Bay has a leader at the heart of their defense. 2019 Stats: 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
|5
Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB
|Bush was active this season. He was always around the football, which is encouraging for his future. There are always opportunities to make a game-changing play if one is in the right position. Bush recovered four fumbles this season in addition to his two interceptions. Pittsburgh had no offense this season yet they were in the thick of the NFL Playoff hunt. The defense was the only reason for their success. 2019 Stats: 109 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions
Honorable mention: New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Giants' Gettleman defends Williams trade
The Giants still have to sign Williams in free agency, even though they could have done that...
-
J.J. Watt will be active vs. Bills
Watt is on his way back for Houston at the perfect time
-
Bears fire OC Helfrich, other coaches
Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky appear to be safe, but the faces around them will be changing
-
John Dorsey out as Browns GM
Dorsey and the Browns have parted ways
-
Agent's Take: Prescott next Cousins?
Dallas may have to accept the reality of the franchise tag dynamic with its star quarterback
-
Bell responds to Gase's negative review
Bell may have some words for Gase after this one
-
49ers beat Seahawks by inches in finale
The 49ers got off to a hot start and ended Russell Wilson's comeback attempt with a crucial...
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game