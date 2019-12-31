NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Crowning top offensive, defensive rookies for the 2019 season

1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE

Bosa gets the nod over Allen but a strong case could be made for either. At the end of the day, San Francisco's rookie made more of an impact for his team. The 49ers defense took a giant leap forward this season largely because of Bosa. He has a bright, bright future in this league. It will not be long before he is competing for Defensive Player of the Year honors. 2019 Stats: 47 tackles, 9 sacks, 1 forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 1 interception

2 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE

Allen was disruptive often this season. He finished with more sacks (10.5) but was not as consistent as Bosa. Jacksonville decided to move forward with head coach Doug Marrone. The rookie will be a large part of what they want to do in the future. No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft felt like a steal for Allen and he lived up to the billing. 2019 Stats: 44 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

3 Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders DE

Crosby did not record a sack during the first four games of the season, which makes it that much more impressive that he finished ahead of Bosa and just behind Allen. Crosby was taken in the fourth round yet he finished with 5.5 more sacks than their No. 4 overall selection -- Clelin Ferrell. He played with a club on his hand during the first portion of the season as well. 2019 Stats: 47 tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

4 Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB

White missed three games this season but he was very productive when on the field. Devin Bush and White were highly regarded during the pre-Draft process. Early season returns favored Bush but White finished strong. Both have bright futures within the NFL and Tampa Bay has a leader at the heart of their defense. 2019 Stats: 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

5 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB