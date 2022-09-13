1 Kenyon Green Houston Texans OT

Green is one of three Texans on the list. A year ago, there were obvious Rookie of the Year candidates early in the season but this year feels much more wide open. No one separated themselves from the rest and everyone is now fishing in the same pond.

2 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

After being targeted little in college, Gardner was thrown at three times Sunday against the Ravens. The result of those attempts were one completion for eight yards.

Stingley was not tested often but made a nice play going over the back to make a deflection in the end zone.

4 Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson taught a master class in route breaks Sunday. He broke off a defender for a touchdown and had the inside track on a second until Carson Wentz went in another direction. The timing between Wentz and Dotson needs to improve but that should come in time.

5 Travon Walker Jacksonville Jaguars LB

Walker registered his first sack as an NFL player when he dipped his shoulder high side and turned the corner to the quarterback. He also showed awareness and athleticism securing his first career interception.

6 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

The Seattle offensive tackle pairing of Charles Cross and Lucas stirred a lot of positive buzz during the preseason. It was Lucas who played well on Monday night against the Broncos.

7 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs CB

It was unfortunate that McDuffie got hurt because he was playing very well. He showed burst to close on plays and carry routes across the field.

8 Cade York Cleveland Browns K

Kickers do not often make the list because they play a smaller sample size of plays. However, York is absolutely justified after going 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, including the 58-yarder that gave Cleveland the lead with eight seconds remaining.

9 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

London was efficient in his rookie debut. He looked more smooth and quick than I ever gave him credit for during the pre-draft process. His route running can still improve, but there were more opportunities where Marcus Mariota simply missed him.

10 Nick Cross Indianapolis Colts DB

Indianapolis always seems to find good safeties. Bob Sanders is one of the greats going back several years, but Malik Hooker played well before encountering unfortunate injury luck. Julian Blackmon has played really well early in his career and now Cross has arrived. Known for his athleticism at Maryland, he is validating the high expectations many had for him.

11 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans SAF

Houston should be encouraged with the defensive backfield of Derek Stingley Jr. and Pitre. The latter has a diverse skill set allowing him to play in a variety of roles. Head coach Lovie Smith should have no issues creatively deploying him.

12 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C

The Iowa product handled exchanges with the awareness of a seasoned veteran. He was blocking with good leverage and showed the athleticism to make blocks in space.

13 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Coming out of Southern Utah, there were concerns about Jones' play strength. In the opener against San Francisco, play strength was not an issue outside of one bull rush by Nick Bosa. He is a great athlete, which shines through in Chicago's new offensive scheme.

14 Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers OG

Los Angeles may not have hit on Johnson to the same extent as they did a year ago with Rashawn Slater, but the former is already proving to be a good player. The Chargers are in a good spot with an offensive core that includes Justin Herbert, Slater, Johnson and others.

15 Cole Strange New England Patriots OG