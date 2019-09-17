NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 3: Raven's Marquise Brown headlines the top 10 first-year stars

Who said rookies need time to develop?

The 2019 NFL season is still young, but its youngsters are already making quite an impact around the league.

From "Hollywood" Brown's big plays in Baltimore to Josh Jacobs' ground-and-pound workload in Oakland, a number of first-year players have helped skyrocket their teams' chances early in 2019. Thanks to our Rookie Power Rankings, you can keep up with who's among the best of the best as the season rolls along. Right here, we've got a look at the top 10 rookies across the NFL, with none other than Brown and Jacobs leading the way entering Week 3:

Stats: 2 games, 12 catches, 233 yards, 2 TDs

Is anyone more explosive down the field than this guy right now? The way he and Lamar Jackson are connecting is incredible. And people thought the Ravens would never be throwing deep!

2. RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

Stats: 2 games, 184 rushing yards (5.3 per carry), 2 TDs, 1 catch, 28 yards

He is the Raiders' offense. Let's just hope Jon Gruden doesn't run him so far into the ground that he wears down. At the very least, he's a legitimate building block for this team once it relocates to Vegas.

Stats: 2 games, 10 catches, 187 yards, 2 TDs

A surprise stud among this year's WR class, he's been one of the few bright spots for Washington early on. Now let's see if a certain former Ohio State teammate of his makes his way onto this list down the road.

4. WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Stats: 2 games, 7 catches, 150 yards, 1 TD

Considering he plays in Seattle, where the ground game is prioritized above all, he's exceeded expectations with lots of room to grow.

Stats: 2 games, 8 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD

Give it another week or two, and he might shoot up the list. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo like this guy for a reason.

Stats: 2 games, 127 rushing yards (12.7 per carry), 1 TD, 5 catches, 28 yards

Frank Gore is still taking some of his workload, but he's got the pure athleticism to do damage as both a runner and receiver.

Stats: 2 games, 657 yards (57.4% completion), 2 TDs, 1 INT, 81.7 QB rating, 17 rushing yards

He's obviously imperfect, but boy, has his energy given Cards fans something to marvel at. The guy is just a joy to watch.

Stats: 2 games, 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits

An underrated draft pick, he has the makings of a serious rotational pass rusher along Bill Belichick's D-line.

9. WR A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Stats: 2 games, 6 catches, 125 yards

It's been far too long since we've talked about a legitimate No. 1 WR in Tennessee. He's got the size and upside to be just that.

Stats: 2 games, 18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

He's got some work to do in coverage, but by and large, he's been what Pittsburgh expected. That's a lot of tackles for two games.

Honorable mention