NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 3: Raven's Marquise Brown headlines the top 10 first-year stars
The class of 2019 features some game-changers, so we're ranking the best of the best along the way
Who said rookies need time to develop?
The 2019 NFL season is still young, but its youngsters are already making quite an impact around the league.
From "Hollywood" Brown's big plays in Baltimore to Josh Jacobs' ground-and-pound workload in Oakland, a number of first-year players have helped skyrocket their teams' chances early in 2019. Thanks to our Rookie Power Rankings, you can keep up with who's among the best of the best as the season rolls along. Right here, we've got a look at the top 10 rookies across the NFL, with none other than Brown and Jacobs leading the way entering Week 3:
1. WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens
Stats: 2 games, 12 catches, 233 yards, 2 TDs
Is anyone more explosive down the field than this guy right now? The way he and Lamar Jackson are connecting is incredible. And people thought the Ravens would never be throwing deep!
2. RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders
Stats: 2 games, 184 rushing yards (5.3 per carry), 2 TDs, 1 catch, 28 yards
He is the Raiders' offense. Let's just hope Jon Gruden doesn't run him so far into the ground that he wears down. At the very least, he's a legitimate building block for this team once it relocates to Vegas.
Minkah Fitzpatrick was surprisingly traded to the Steelers and Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded. Listen to Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough talk trade grades, possible landing spots and much more on the Pick Six Podcast, and make sure and subscribe for a daily dose of NFL!
3. WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins
Stats: 2 games, 10 catches, 187 yards, 2 TDs
A surprise stud among this year's WR class, he's been one of the few bright spots for Washington early on. Now let's see if a certain former Ohio State teammate of his makes his way onto this list down the road.
4. WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
Stats: 2 games, 7 catches, 150 yards, 1 TD
Considering he plays in Seattle, where the ground game is prioritized above all, he's exceeded expectations with lots of room to grow.
5. WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Stats: 2 games, 8 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD
Give it another week or two, and he might shoot up the list. Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo like this guy for a reason.
6. RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
Stats: 2 games, 127 rushing yards (12.7 per carry), 1 TD, 5 catches, 28 yards
Frank Gore is still taking some of his workload, but he's got the pure athleticism to do damage as both a runner and receiver.
7. QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Stats: 2 games, 657 yards (57.4% completion), 2 TDs, 1 INT, 81.7 QB rating, 17 rushing yards
He's obviously imperfect, but boy, has his energy given Cards fans something to marvel at. The guy is just a joy to watch.
8. DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots
Stats: 2 games, 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits
An underrated draft pick, he has the makings of a serious rotational pass rusher along Bill Belichick's D-line.
9. WR A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Stats: 2 games, 6 catches, 125 yards
It's been far too long since we've talked about a legitimate No. 1 WR in Tennessee. He's got the size and upside to be just that.
10. LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 2 games, 18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
He's got some work to do in coverage, but by and large, he's been what Pittsburgh expected. That's a lot of tackles for two games.
Honorable mention
- RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
- WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
- DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
