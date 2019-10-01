NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 5: Devin Bush leads a wide open Rookie of the Year race

Through a quarter of the NFL season, there could still be a heavy debate on who has been the best rookie on either side of the ball. The list fluctuates week by week and this was no exception. It has been a lackluster start for the 2019 NFL Draft class following a year in which fans witnessed elite rookie performances by Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

There is a new leader in the NFL Rookie Power Rankings entering Week 5. Will someone take the bull by the horns and run away with Rookie of the Year honors?

Stats: 4 games -- 37 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection

Bush has been the most consistent performer all season and that continued Monday night against the Bengals. He recorded an early sack on quarterback Andy Dalton and never looked back. The linebacker finished with nine tackles, including three for a loss, a sack and a pass deflection.

The Steelers pounded the Bengals on Monday night, but can they keep it going? And which 2-2 teams are for real? Host Will Brinson is joined by John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough on the Pick Six Podcast to break down those questions and much more. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Stats: 4 games -- 62 carries for 307 yards and two touchdowns; three receptions for 57 yards

Jacobs exceeded 100 all-purpose yards this week against the Colts. He had 17 carries for 79 yards as well as two receptions for 29 yards. The Raiders improved their record to 2-2.

Stats: 4 games -- 84 of 121 passes completed for 905 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception; 12 carries for 82 yards

Minshew accomplished just enough for the Jaguars to secure victory over the Broncos. He has done a great job of protecting the football this season and has completed a high percentage of his throws. His leadership and energy elevate that team's play.

Teddy Bridgewater was sacked five times Sunday, but the quarterback left himself susceptible to some of those hits. New Orleans rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries. McCoy has been the best rookie offensive lineman this season.

Stats: 4 games -- 18 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns

The big-play ability was not evident this weekend against the Browns. He recorded just four receptions for 22 yards. Brown has still been one of the most dynamic players in the league this season.

Stats: 4 games -- 106 of 169 passes completed for 1,071 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions; 18 carries for 113 yards, a touchdown

Murray had a solid day in Sunday's home loss to the Seahawks. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 241 yards and an interception. He added four carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Stats: 4 games -- 17 tackles, a forced fumble, three pass deflections and an interception

Savage had three tackles on Thursday Night Football against the Eagles. He has been one of the best young defensive backs this year.

8. Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Stats: 4 games -- 12 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble

Allen had a fairly pedestrian day, recording just two tackles in Denver. His play has been so high this season that Sunday's performance did not justify dropping him from the list.

Stats: 4 games -- 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Burns has had at least 0.5 sacks in each of the past three games. He has terrifying edge rush ability. This week the Panthers get the Jaguars, who allowed five sacks against the Broncos.

Stats: 4 games -- Five tackles, three sacks

Winovich has three sacks in his past three games. Although the latest came in garbage time against the Bills, that game was still very much in doubt. New England's defense has been great this season because of players like him.

Stats: 3 games -- 11 receptions for 147 yards, a touchdown; 2 carries for 7 yards

The 49ers were on a bye this week so it would be unfair to drop Samuel from the list.

Stats: 3 games -- 16 receptions for 257 yards, three touchdowns

McLaurin was inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. It was not a banner weekend for rookies or he might have fallen a bit further. The Ohio State product has been one of the most productive rookie receivers this season.

13. Oshane Ximines, OLB, New York Giants

Stats: 4 games -- 10 tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection

Ximines has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in each of the past three games. He has been getting to the quarterback and this week was no exception. Pass rushers have been the most productive in this rookie class.

14. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

Stats: 4 games -- 8 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown; 1 carry for nine yards

Knox cracks the list after trending up each of the past two weeks. He has made some high-difficulty catches, including a body-contorting reception this weekend against the Patriots. He was also part of a Buffalo team that enabled Frank Gore to rush for 109 yards.

Stats: 4 games -- 15 receptions for 201 yards, a touchdown

Williams has to learn to become more consistent. If he achieves consistency, he will be the biggest steal of this draft class. His potential is on display every time he takes the field. He has had at least three receptions in each of his team's first four games.