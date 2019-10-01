NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 5: Devin Bush leads a wide open Rookie of the Year race
Here's how we rank the top 15 rookies, with a Steeler at No. 1
Through a quarter of the NFL season, there could still be a heavy debate on who has been the best rookie on either side of the ball. The list fluctuates week by week and this was no exception. It has been a lackluster start for the 2019 NFL Draft class following a year in which fans witnessed elite rookie performances by Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.
There is a new leader in the NFL Rookie Power Rankings entering Week 5. Will someone take the bull by the horns and run away with Rookie of the Year honors?
1. Devin Bush, ILB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 4 games -- 37 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection
Bush has been the most consistent performer all season and that continued Monday night against the Bengals. He recorded an early sack on quarterback Andy Dalton and never looked back. The linebacker finished with nine tackles, including three for a loss, a sack and a pass deflection.
The Steelers pounded the Bengals on Monday night, but can they keep it going? And which 2-2 teams are for real? Host Will Brinson is joined by John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough on the Pick Six Podcast to break down those questions and much more. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
2. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
Stats: 4 games -- 62 carries for 307 yards and two touchdowns; three receptions for 57 yards
Jacobs exceeded 100 all-purpose yards this week against the Colts. He had 17 carries for 79 yards as well as two receptions for 29 yards. The Raiders improved their record to 2-2.
3. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 4 games -- 84 of 121 passes completed for 905 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception; 12 carries for 82 yards
Minshew accomplished just enough for the Jaguars to secure victory over the Broncos. He has done a great job of protecting the football this season and has completed a high percentage of his throws. His leadership and energy elevate that team's play.
4. Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints
Teddy Bridgewater was sacked five times Sunday, but the quarterback left himself susceptible to some of those hits. New Orleans rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries. McCoy has been the best rookie offensive lineman this season.
5. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Stats: 4 games -- 18 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns
The big-play ability was not evident this weekend against the Browns. He recorded just four receptions for 22 yards. Brown has still been one of the most dynamic players in the league this season.
6. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Stats: 4 games -- 106 of 169 passes completed for 1,071 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions; 18 carries for 113 yards, a touchdown
Murray had a solid day in Sunday's home loss to the Seahawks. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 241 yards and an interception. He added four carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.
7. Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers
Stats: 4 games -- 17 tackles, a forced fumble, three pass deflections and an interception
Savage had three tackles on Thursday Night Football against the Eagles. He has been one of the best young defensive backs this year.
8. Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 4 games -- 12 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble
Allen had a fairly pedestrian day, recording just two tackles in Denver. His play has been so high this season that Sunday's performance did not justify dropping him from the list.
9. Brian Burns, DE, Carolina Panthers
Stats: 4 games -- 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks
Burns has had at least 0.5 sacks in each of the past three games. He has terrifying edge rush ability. This week the Panthers get the Jaguars, who allowed five sacks against the Broncos.
10. Chase Winovich, DE, New England Patriots
Stats: 4 games -- Five tackles, three sacks
Winovich has three sacks in his past three games. Although the latest came in garbage time against the Bills, that game was still very much in doubt. New England's defense has been great this season because of players like him.
11. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Stats: 3 games -- 11 receptions for 147 yards, a touchdown; 2 carries for 7 yards
The 49ers were on a bye this week so it would be unfair to drop Samuel from the list.
12. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins
Stats: 3 games -- 16 receptions for 257 yards, three touchdowns
McLaurin was inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. It was not a banner weekend for rookies or he might have fallen a bit further. The Ohio State product has been one of the most productive rookie receivers this season.
13. Oshane Ximines, OLB, New York Giants
Stats: 4 games -- 10 tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection
Ximines has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in each of the past three games. He has been getting to the quarterback and this week was no exception. Pass rushers have been the most productive in this rookie class.
14. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills
Stats: 4 games -- 8 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown; 1 carry for nine yards
Knox cracks the list after trending up each of the past two weeks. He has made some high-difficulty catches, including a body-contorting reception this weekend against the Patriots. He was also part of a Buffalo team that enabled Frank Gore to rush for 109 yards.
15. Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins
Stats: 4 games -- 15 receptions for 201 yards, a touchdown
Williams has to learn to become more consistent. If he achieves consistency, he will be the biggest steal of this draft class. His potential is on display every time he takes the field. He has had at least three receptions in each of his team's first four games.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Chubb played a quarter with torn ACL
Not even a torn ACL could slow down Bradley Chubb
-
Week 5 NFL DFS lineups, picks and advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Grading the young QBs: Minshew rises up
The Jaguars rookie was resilient in the road win in Denver, while Haskins and Allen had interception...
-
Carroll: Wilson off to best start ever
Wilson is leading the NFL in completion percentage and has yet to be intercepted
-
Tyron Smith could return Week 6 vs. Jets
Considering how the injury initially looked, this is the best news the Cowboys could've gotten
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Seahawks vs. Rams game 10,000 times.
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too