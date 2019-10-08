NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 6: Nick Bosa emerges as the most dominant rookie, leading 49ers' revamped defense
For likely the last time this season, there is a new rookie atop the season long leaderboard
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was held out of these rankings previously because his sample size was smaller than some of his peers. Error corrected this week. Bosa is the most dominant rookie in the NFL and it is not even close.
The Ohio State product is not the only new addition this week, however. Changes were made to the ever-evolving list. More than half of the players present were taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers
Stats: 3 games -- Eight tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery
Beating Greg Robinson is not hard but the Browns occasionally ran Joel Bitonio at him too. Those efforts were also futile. Bosa was impossible to block Monday night. He has been the most impressive rookie by a wide margin despite a smaller sample size.
2. Devin Bush, ILB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 5 games -- 45 tackles, two pass deflections, one interception, three fumble recoveries, one sack
Bush has filled nearly every stat column. He has been all over the field for a struggling Pittsburgh team. He is the No. 7 leading tackler in the NFL and the leading rookie.
3. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
Stats: 5 games -- 88 carries for 430 yards, 4 TD; 6 receptions for 77 yards
Jacobs has been an asset in the run and pass games. He accounted for 143 total yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Bears in London. In Week 5, Jacobs broke Marcus Allen's all-time rookie rushing record through the first five games of his career. He's only getting started.
4. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 5 games -- 110 of 165 passes completed (66.7-percent) for 1,279 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT; 19 carries for 124 yards
Minshew was a sixth-round draft pick but he is playing above all expectations. Jacksonville has won or competed in every game that he has started. It will be interesting to see if his play continues at this level once teams get enough tape on him to start adjusting. He did fumble three times this weekend.
5. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins
Stats: 4 games -- 19 receptions for 308 yards, 3 TDs
Despite Washington's unsettled quarterback situation, McLaurin has continued to produce when active. He has accomplished more in four games than any other rookie receiver has in five.
6. Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers
Stats: 5 games -- 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Burns has been a nightmare for the opposition this season. He is on pace to record 11.5 sacks this season, which would finish just behind last season's leading rookie sack producer - Bradley Chubb (12).
7. Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 5 games -- 18 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble
Allen was back in the sack column Sunday against the Panthers. The pass rusher class has been very effective so far this season. Jacksonville's fortunes have improved in recent weeks and Allen's play factors into that improvement.
8. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Stats: 5 games -- 126 of 201 passes completed (62.7-percent) for 1,324 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT; 28 carries for 206 yards, 2 TD
Murray is essentially running for his life down there in Arizona. The team lacks a true No. 1 wide receiver and their rough shot offensive line has resulted in 21 sacks already this season. On the surface, Murray's stats are not all that impressive until factoring in what he is working with as a rookie.
9. Chase Winovich, DE, New England Patriots
Stats: 5 games -- 7 tackles, 4 sacks
Winovich is the leading rookie sack producer right now. He is on pace for 12.8 sacks this season. The Patriots defense is so impressive because they are getting contributions by castoffs from other teams as well as non-first round draft selections.
10. Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints
The Saints dropped back 36 times and did not allow a sack this weekend against the Buccaneers. Comparatively, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was sacked six times on nine fewer drop back opportunities.
11. Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers
Stats: 5 games -- 18 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three pass deflections
Savage left Sunday's win over the Cowboys early and did not return. He has created some big plays for the Packers already this season and many more are expected of him through what should be a productive career.
12. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Stats: 21 receptions for 326 yards, 3 TDs
Brown would leave the game but later return. He has not seen a big play for a few weeks but he did find the endzone in an Overtime win against the rival Steelers.
13. Elgton Jenkins, OG, Green Bay Packers
Jenkins has been a big part of an offensive line that has helped Green Bay to a 4-1 record to start the season. The Packers went into Dallas this weekend and emerged with a victory.
14. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Stats: 5 games - 12 receptions for 267 yards, 2 TDs
Metcalf is averaging little more than two receptions per game but he is delivering big plays. He was on the receiving end of a 40-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson Thursday night against the Rams. Metcalf had inside leverage and outran everyone else. We will be seeing that a lot with Metcalf and Wilson throughout the next decade in the NFL.
15. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, New York Giants
Stats: 14 tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection
Ximines had a so-so day against the Vikings. He recorded just four tackles in a lopsided loss. His two sacks on the year still make him one of the most productive rookie pass rushers in the league.
<strong>Dropped from the list this week</strong>: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bills TE Dawson Knox, Dolphins WR Preston Williams
