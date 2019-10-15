NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 7: Kyler Murray takes next step, Nick Bosa leads the way

As a whole, the NFL is getting strong early returns from the 2019 NFL Draft rookie class. The strength lies with the pass rushers as expected but nearly every position has gotten into the act this season. There was a shake up in a bit in this week's rankings, especially at the bottom. Some new faces joined the ranks of the league's most promising young talent.

These rankings are cumulative and not solely based on how each played this week. Check out last week's rankings to see how they have changed.

Stats: 4 games -- 9 tackles, 3 sacks, a forced fumble

Bosa only recorded one tackle this week but it is not indicative of his play. Jared Goff threw for 78 yards and had less than 2.6 seconds to throw on average. He was feeling pressure all day and Bosa was a key reason for that.

Stats: 6 games -- 52 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, a fumble recovery touchdown

Bush had seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He has been all over the field for an improved Steelers defense. Pittsburgh is feeling validated for their decision to trade up.

Stats: 5 games -- 88 carries for 430 yards, four touchdowns; six receptions for 77 yards

The Raiders were off this week after stealing a win in London over the Chicago Bears. They return at Lambeau Field against a Packers team allowing 138.2 rushing yards per game this season, which is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Stats: 5 games -- 23 receptions for 408 yards, five touchdowns

McLaurin has established himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Amidst uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Ohio State product recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. McLaurin is now nearing the Redskins' all-time rookie touchdown receptions record.

Stats: 6 games -- 19 tackles, 4 sacks, a forced fumble

Allen has recorded four sacks in the past four games. He had two tackles and a sack against a tough to wrangle Teddy Bridgewater. There are some exciting young pass rushers in the NFL.

Stats: 6 games -- 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble

Burns has been consistently dominant for that Panthers defense. He has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in each of the past five games. Burns filled out during the pre-NFL Draft process and he is carrying well.

Stats: 6 games -- 153-of-238 passes completed for 1,664 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions; 39 carries for 238 yards, two touchdowns

Murray has been fairly average through this season but his potential is obvious. Sunday against the Falcons was a breakout game. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions as well as 11 carries for 32 yards. He was not just taking his checkdown options the entire game. He was legitimately pushing the ball downfield.

The Saints improved to 5-1 with Teddy Bridgewater this weekend. Alvin Kamara struggled a bit but Bridgewater was able to do just enough to lead them to victory. McCoy is part of a talented offensive line tasked with protecting him.

9. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Stats: 6 games -- 124-of-194 completed passes for 1,442 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions; 21 carries for 125 yards

Minshew regressed a bit in Week 6 against the Saints. He completed less than 50-percent of his passes and threw his first interception since his first appearance in Week 1. It was a contrarian game from the rookie quarterback. How will he adapt?

10. Elgton Jenkins, OG, Green Bay Packers

Jenkins is a big part of an offensive line that accumulated 170 rushing yards and 273 passing yards on Monday Night Football against the Lions. He has been an impressive rookie.

11. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Stats: 6 games -- 16 receptions for 336 yards, two touchdowns

Metcalf added another four receptions for 69 yards this week. It is clear that Russell Wilson trusts him and makes it a point to get him the football. His stock will continue to rise in all likelihood.

Risner has consistently shown improved play with each week. Denver has some holes on that offensive line but the rookie looks to be one of their few building blocks.

13. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

Stats: 5 games -- 15 receptions for 187 yards, two touchdowns

Hockenson caught four of his six targets for 21 yards. However, he also dropped a touchdown pass in the first half. The rookie has shown to be a competent option in the passing game and as a blocker for Detroit this season.

14. Cole Holcomb, LB, Washington Redskins

Stats: 44 tackles and a forced fumble

Holcomb is not making a ton of highlight plays but he has been a bulk tackler this season. His 44 tackles are second behind safety Landon Collins on the struggling NFC team.

Stats: 6 games -- Eight tackles, four sacks

Winovich had an uncharacteristic game without a sack. He had recorded at least 0.5 sacks in each of his previous four games. A quiet performance was not enough to keep him off the list, however.

Honorable Mention

Steelers running back Benny Snell had his best week since being drafted in the fourth round. He recorded 75 yards on 17 carries as well as a reception for 14 yards. Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard was a player trending towards being included on this list but he suffered a setback with a sprained MCL over the weekend. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown would be next on this list but he has essentially regressed with every performance since Week 1.