NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 7: Kyler Murray takes next step, Nick Bosa leads the way
There were some new faces among this week's collection of the league's best rookies
As a whole, the NFL is getting strong early returns from the 2019 NFL Draft rookie class. The strength lies with the pass rushers as expected but nearly every position has gotten into the act this season. There was a shake up in a bit in this week's rankings, especially at the bottom. Some new faces joined the ranks of the league's most promising young talent.
These rankings are cumulative and not solely based on how each played this week. Check out last week's rankings to see how they have changed.
1. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
Stats: 4 games -- 9 tackles, 3 sacks, a forced fumble
Bosa only recorded one tackle this week but it is not indicative of his play. Jared Goff threw for 78 yards and had less than 2.6 seconds to throw on average. He was feeling pressure all day and Bosa was a key reason for that.
2. Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 6 games -- 52 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, a fumble recovery touchdown
Bush had seven tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He has been all over the field for an improved Steelers defense. Pittsburgh is feeling validated for their decision to trade up.
3. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
Stats: 5 games -- 88 carries for 430 yards, four touchdowns; six receptions for 77 yards
The Raiders were off this week after stealing a win in London over the Chicago Bears. They return at Lambeau Field against a Packers team allowing 138.2 rushing yards per game this season, which is fifth-worst in the NFL.
4. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins
Stats: 5 games -- 23 receptions for 408 yards, five touchdowns
McLaurin has established himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Amidst uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Ohio State product recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. McLaurin is now nearing the Redskins' all-time rookie touchdown receptions record.
5. Josh Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 6 games -- 19 tackles, 4 sacks, a forced fumble
Allen has recorded four sacks in the past four games. He had two tackles and a sack against a tough to wrangle Teddy Bridgewater. There are some exciting young pass rushers in the NFL.
6. Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers
Stats: 6 games -- 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble
Burns has been consistently dominant for that Panthers defense. He has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in each of the past five games. Burns filled out during the pre-NFL Draft process and he is carrying well.
7. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
Stats: 6 games -- 153-of-238 passes completed for 1,664 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions; 39 carries for 238 yards, two touchdowns
Murray has been fairly average through this season but his potential is obvious. Sunday against the Falcons was a breakout game. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions as well as 11 carries for 32 yards. He was not just taking his checkdown options the entire game. He was legitimately pushing the ball downfield.
8. Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints
The Saints improved to 5-1 with Teddy Bridgewater this weekend. Alvin Kamara struggled a bit but Bridgewater was able to do just enough to lead them to victory. McCoy is part of a talented offensive line tasked with protecting him.
9. Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 6 games -- 124-of-194 completed passes for 1,442 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions; 21 carries for 125 yards
Minshew regressed a bit in Week 6 against the Saints. He completed less than 50-percent of his passes and threw his first interception since his first appearance in Week 1. It was a contrarian game from the rookie quarterback. How will he adapt?
10. Elgton Jenkins, OG, Green Bay Packers
Jenkins is a big part of an offensive line that accumulated 170 rushing yards and 273 passing yards on Monday Night Football against the Lions. He has been an impressive rookie.
11. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Stats: 6 games -- 16 receptions for 336 yards, two touchdowns
Metcalf added another four receptions for 69 yards this week. It is clear that Russell Wilson trusts him and makes it a point to get him the football. His stock will continue to rise in all likelihood.
12. Dalton Risner, OG, Denver Broncos
Risner has consistently shown improved play with each week. Denver has some holes on that offensive line but the rookie looks to be one of their few building blocks.
13. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Stats: 5 games -- 15 receptions for 187 yards, two touchdowns
Hockenson caught four of his six targets for 21 yards. However, he also dropped a touchdown pass in the first half. The rookie has shown to be a competent option in the passing game and as a blocker for Detroit this season.
14. Cole Holcomb, LB, Washington Redskins
Stats: 44 tackles and a forced fumble
Holcomb is not making a ton of highlight plays but he has been a bulk tackler this season. His 44 tackles are second behind safety Landon Collins on the struggling NFC team.
15. Chase Winovich, DE, New England Patriots
Stats: 6 games -- Eight tackles, four sacks
Winovich had an uncharacteristic game without a sack. He had recorded at least 0.5 sacks in each of his previous four games. A quiet performance was not enough to keep him off the list, however.
Honorable Mention
Steelers running back Benny Snell had his best week since being drafted in the fourth round. He recorded 75 yards on 17 carries as well as a reception for 14 yards. Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard was a player trending towards being included on this list but he suffered a setback with a sprained MCL over the weekend. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown would be next on this list but he has essentially regressed with every performance since Week 1.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL offers explanation on MNF penalties
The NFL weighs in on the controversial penalties called in Lions vs. Packers on 'Monday Night...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 7
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 7? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Pete Prisco's Week 7 Power Rankings
The Niners on the Patriots' heels at the top of Pete Prisco's Power Rankings, while K.C. plummets
-
Bettor loses big with Packers' win
The Packers' big Monday night comeback was a celebration for some, but not for all
-
Controversial calls muddy Packers' win
Officiating was at the center of Green Bay's close victory over Detroit to close out Week 6
-
Grades: 'A' for Redskins, Dolphins
Here are the Week 6 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help