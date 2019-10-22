NFL Rookie Power Rankings Week 8: Nick Bosa continues to lead impressive group of rookie pass rushers

1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE

Bosa added another sack to his season total. The 49ers needed every bit of help they could get Sunday in order to beat the one win Redskins, 9-0. The rookie has been fantastic and celebrated his most recent sack by sliding through a water puddle. 5 games -- 16 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble

2 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB

Jacobs had a solid day -- 21 carries for 124 yards as well as three receptions for ten yards -- but it was not enough to overcome the Packers. He busted off a long run in which he showed his ability to cut and stiff arm. After that play, he was hobbled a bit but returned. Stats: 6 games -- 109 carries for 554 yards, 4 TDs; nine receptions for 87 yards

3 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB

The Steelers were off this weekend. Bush has been one of the most productive rookies in the NFL this season. Stats: 6 games -- 52 tackles, a sack, three pass deflections and two interceptions

4 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR

The Redskins only completed nine passes and one of those went to McLaurin for 11 yards. Rain altered the course of the day but it only slightly dampened an impressive season from the rookie. Stats: 6 games -- 24 receptions for 419 yards, five touchdowns

5 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE

The rookie out of Kentucky has had at least one sack in four of the team's previous five games. He is the leading rookie sack producer currently with five. Stats: 7 games -- 21 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble

6 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers LB

The Panthers rookie has had a great season. He was finally slowed down this week by their bye week. Stats: 6 games -- 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble

7 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C

No Drew Brees, no problem. The Saints have rattled off five consecutive victories with the latest being a 36-25 win over the Bears. Chicago had not lost a game by double-digits in the Matt Nagy era.

8 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Murray's game was impacted by rain as well. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 104 yards in addition to ten carries for 28 yards. It was not the impressive output that was seen from the rookie the prior week. Stats: 6 games -- 169 of 259 passes completed for 1,768 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions; 49 carries for 266 yards, 2 TDs

9 Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Minshew showed more of what everyone has come to expect from him against the Bengals. He completed 15 of 32 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown in addition to scrambling nine times for 48 yards. He has not completed more than 60-percent of his passes in a game since Sep. 19 against the Titans. Stats: 7 games -- 139 of 226 passes completed for 1,697 yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions; 30 carries for 173 yards

10 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G

Aaron Rodgers had a career day for Green Bay. Jenkins was one of those linemen that helped pave the way for that play.

11 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf had four receptions for 53 yards in a 30-16 loss to the Ravens. In four games against the AFC North, he has recorded 15 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown. In his three other games, he has recorded five receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for him, there are no more AFC North games left on the team's schedule. He has also had at least 40 receiving yards in all but one of his games. Stats: 7 games -- 20 receptions for 389 yards, two touchdowns

12 Dalton Risner Denver Broncos T

Denver's offensive line has not been very good with the exception of Risner. The Broncos were trounced by a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs team, 30-6, but Risner continues to show promise.

13 Preston Williams Miami Dolphins WR

Williams had displayed flashes of brilliance this season but he has also dropped some passes and fumbled along the way. One of those fumbles came Sunday against the Bills. However, he also had six receptions for 82 yards. Stats: 6 games -- 23 receptions for 314 yards, a touchdown

14 T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions TE

Hockenson's stats could be even better but he has not capitalized on some opportunities. The saving grace for the rookie tight end is that he also contributes as a blocker. Stats: 18 receptions for 219 yards, two touchdowns

15 Chase Winovich New England Patriots DE