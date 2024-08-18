Eleven different quarterbacks were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Several of them are slated to open the regular season in the starting lineup. A few others are still competing for a specific role this fall. All of them, however, warrant some level of attention as the preseason presses on and the real games approach.

How, exactly, did the first-year signal-callers fare in Week 2 of the exhibition slate? Here's a roundup of how every drafted rookie quarterback performed:

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 6-13, 75 yards, 7 rush yards, 1 rush TD View Profile

While he completed less than 50% of his passes against the Cincinnati Bengals, Williams once again stole the spotlight with his razzle dazzle, hitting fellow rookie Rome Odunze for a deep gain after a long scramble, then scoring himself on a backyard-style scamper. In each of his two preseason starts, the No. 1 pick has promised the Chicago Bears will be nothing if not entertaining under his lead.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 10-12, 78 yards, 13 rush yards View Profile

Whereas Williams was sporadic but special, Daniels was more efficient as a pocket passer for the Washington Commanders against the Miami Dolphins, making quick reads and zipping sideline darts with ease to set up two field-goal drives. The LSU product notably took a hit on one of his two rushing attempts, but he looks like a solid fit for Washington's up-tempo offensive design.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 6-11, 47 yards, 15 rush yards, 1 rush TD View Profile

After an offseason of trumpeting Jacoby Brissett as the proven front-runner for the top job, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo definitively declared that the competition "isn't over" after Maye showed resilience and mobility in an extended look against the Philadelphia Eagles. While his aerial marks weren't eye-popping, he confidently shook off contact and had a nice third-and-goal scoring dash.

The No. 8 overall pick was sharp as a downfield thrower in his preseason debut, but he didn't suit up at all against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Taylor Heinicke and John Paddock to handle all the quarterback reps. It's the clearest sign yet that Penix is entrenched as Kirk Cousins' No. 2 going into his rookie year.

Impressive as a deep-ball touch passer in his anticipated Minnesota Vikings preseason debut, McCarthy was absent against the Cleveland Browns after landing on injured reserve with a torn meniscus ahead of the game. Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall took the bulk of the reps while starter Sam Darnold rested.

Sharp and elusive in his strong preseason debut, Nix is scheduled to get the start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He's a safe bet to open the 2024 season as Sean Payton's top dog under center.

The fifth-rounder was a pleasant surprise for the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the preseason, scoring the club's lone touchdown. He'll likely get even more work against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

The sixth-round Florida State product has yet to suit up in the preseason for the New York Jets while recovering from a serious leg injury that ended his 2023 college campaign. He's a candidate to compete for a top backup spot behind Aaron Rodgers once healthy.

The supersized Tennessee product, who dazzled as a dual threat in his preseason debut, found milder results against the Eagles while sharing time with Bailey Zappe behind Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. He's still a candidate to crack the final roster thanks to his tough running ability.

Devin Leary BAL • QB • #13 3-5, 24 yards, 4 rush yards View Profile

A sixth-rounder out of Kentucky, Leary found himself third on the totem pole of Baltimore Ravens difference-makers at quarterback against the Falcons, with veteran backup Josh Johnson finishing 11 of 11 and undrafted rookie Emory Jones launching a 56-yard touchdown bomb.

The seventh-round Tulane product is battling former Penn State starter Sean Clifford for the No. 2 job behind Jordan Love. He's likely to get plenty of action against the Broncos on Sunday.