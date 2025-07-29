NFL training camps have arrived and the Pro Football Hall of Fame game is days away. Roster spots and playing time are at stake this preseason as competition heats up. Reflecting upon the 2025 NFL Draft and the situations in which players landed, there are several position battles involving rookies taking place across the league.

The training camp journeys of quarterbacks Cameron Ward, Jaxson Dart and others have been well-documented, so other positions are of emphasis in this particular story. A year ago, Commanders left tackle Brandon Coleman, Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter were among those to rise above the competition and earn expanded roles with their respective teams.

Here are seven rookies jockeying to be announced among the starting lineup in Week 1 of the upcoming season:

Trey Amos was often in the first-round conversation, but Washington was able to snag him in the second round. The presumption is that Mike Sainristil will start in the slot and Marshon Lattimore will start on the boundary, which leaves Amos and veteran Jonathan Jones to compete for the remaining spot. Amos has been the early talk of training camp, but the preseason will determine a lot.

Houston determined that its offensive line performance last season failed to meet expectations, which led to significant changes ahead of the 2025 campaign. Kenyon Green and Laremy Tunsil were traded from last year's unit, and the franchise failed to identify adequate replacements in free agency. From my personal evaluation of the player, Aireontae Ersery was regarded as more of a project rather than one capable of stepping in to make immediate contributions, but training camp reviews have been positive thus far. The Minnesota product has already been receiving first-team reps in a competition with veteran Cam Robinson.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel is also in competition with veteran Christian Kirk for snap share out of the slot.

Reed Blankenship has likely locked down one spot in Philadelphia's secondary, but the other safety role is a competition between last year's third-round selection, Sydney Brown, and Andrew Mukuba. The latter has been nursing a shoulder injury early in training camp, but is expected to push for more playing time in the preseason. Could Mukuba be next to rise from unheralded offseason addition to valuable contributor?

At one time in the pre-draft process, Nic Scourton was regarded as a potential first-round prospect, but he slipped into the second round after a depressed final season at Texas A&M. Carolina has been bereft of impactful edge rushers since trading away Brian Burns, so Scourton has an opportunity to rise. It signed veterans Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum in recent years, in addition to drafting Ole Miss pass rusher Princely Umanmielen in the third round.

The Panthers finished dead last in team pressure rate (25.2%) last season, according to TruMedia. Cleveland was the league leader at 41.6%.

Ranking 10 biggest wild cards entering 2025 NFL season: Can Justin Fields break out? Will Bengals 'D' improve? Tyler Sullivan

Josh Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that suppressed what had been an impressive 2024 season at Ohio State. Despite the injury, Simmons' talent was worthy of a first-round selection. Kansas City already had a contingency in place when it signed Jaylon Moore in free agency from the 49ers. Moore is very much a vision in his own way having not played significant snaps behind Trent Williams.

Early in training camp, Simmons has been not only available, but impressive. Although a competition in title, Simmons could have this one wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Ozzy Trapilo was personally viewed as a top-50 overall prospect prior to the Senior Bowl in January. Chicago ultimately took him No. 56 overall. The son of former NFL offensive guard Steve Trapilo played right tackle for Boston College, but is transitioning to the left side this summer. The coaching staff has been complimentary of his professional approach to the change. Awaiting his challenge is the incumbent starter of three years, Braxton Jones.

The Bears focused on fortifying their offensive line this offseason by adding veteran interior offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson, as well as competition at left tackle. When all is said and done, the franchise could feature four new starters along its offensive line Week 1 versus Minnesota.

The team's deficiency at offensive tackle garnered much of the attention this offseason, but the team signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury, then drafted his competitor. Jared Wilson has the competitive spirit and physicality that will endear himself to head coach Mike Vrabel. Bradbury, whom the Vikings replaced this offseason, has a lot of experience that should give New England a higher floor at the position.