NFL rookies with the most pressure to succeed: Jeremiyah Love, Makai Lemon among top 10

There are inherent expectations cast upon prospects drafted early in the NFL Draft, but there are other scenarios which also add pressure. For example, if a player was drafted earlier or later than anticipated, taken first among his position group or is tasked with replacing a veteran who had constructed a bulletproof legacy, then those are situations that could create more stress. Who are those prospects from this year's draft class facing pressure to produce early in their respective careers?

A glimpse into the thought process that led to the construction of the list: Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza was excluded because he is not expected to see the field early. Las Vegas has been adamant about its intentions to allow him to sit and learn behind veteran Kirk Cousins. Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was critiqued for his lack of length, but the burden of expectation was alleviated by his descent to No. 15 overall.

Without further ado ...

1. RB Jeremiyah Love (Round 1, No. 3 overall)

The Cardinals used the No. 3 overall selection on a running back when they could have addressed premium positions, such as edge rusher or offensive line. The pick has to work out immediately and in a big way. The running back position is not one where rookies are afforded grace to develop at their own pace.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had nearly 1,000 rushing yards last season and yet the narrative is that he was underwhelming as a rookie. The reality is that Las Vegas' supporting cast was so bad that they averaged just 0.50 yards before contact, according to TruMedia; the worst in the league. For reference, the league average was 1.39 yards before contact.

2. EDGE David Bailey (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

For months, New York's decision between Ohio State's Arvell Reese and Bailey was debated in a public forum. The Jets settled on Bailey, who may be more prepared to hit the ground running in the role Aaron Glenn has designed for him. Glenn, himself is presumably on the hot seat, so player and coach can bond over shared experiences in 2026.

Bailey was the first non-quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is going to be compared to Reese and every other player throughout his career. Otherwise, New York had done a good job insulating the rookie from those expectations through the signings of Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai.

3. DL Caleb Banks (Round 1, No. 18 overall)

Banks was one of the more heavily critiqued selections of the first round. The massive interior defender was limited to just three games while recovering from a foot injury. Minnesota got the most out of its defensive tackle group, but the reality is that was unsustainable with the talent in that room. Banks could lead to sustainability if he is able to stay healthy.

He gets the nod over the next player on this list because he carries the first-round label.

4. TE Nate Boerkircher (Round 2, No. 56 overall)

No prospect sparked more discourse regarding the consensus big board than Boerkircher. The Texas A&M product was regarded as a Day 3 prospect by those in draft media, including myself, but spurred a run on the position Day 2. There is pressure on the player and the team to justify that selection. Fortunately, Liam Coen is a head coach most capable of elevating offensive talent on the roster.

Success for Boerkircher does not simply equate to receiving statistics, however. He is a proficient run blocker and that is a skill set Jacksonville had been missing last year. The team finished with the fifth-lowest explosive rush rate last season, according to TruMedia. Brenton Strange will be the primary receiving outlet at the position, but Coen comes from a Rams coaching tree that has set historic marks for multi-tight end usage.

5. WR Makai Lemon (Round 1, No. 20 overall)

Lemon's presence on this list is directly tied to the A.J. Brown departure. The Eagles acquired Dontayvion Wicks and signed Hollywood Brown, but the wide receiver need was not satiated until Lemon's selection. He figures to be an integral part of Sean Mannion's new look offense.

No. 20 overall is roughly where Lemon had been projected. He is smaller in stature but plays bigger than his size.

6. WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Round 2, No. 33 overall)

Stribling and Indiana running back Kaelon Black led to a defensive Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in post-draft press conferences. Since the draft, sources suggested that Stribling was likely to be taken off the board soon had San Francisco not made the move first. Black was regarded as more of an outlier. The backlash faced may lead to the team forcing the involvement of one or both players early to validate the actions.

San Francisco is no stranger to taking a flier on a late Day/early Day 3 running back. It is a model the 49ers have exercised regularly with the likes of Tyrion Davis-Price and Trey Sermon.

7. RB Jadarian Price (Round 1, No. 32 overall)

I spent most of the pre-draft process stating Price to Seattle was the scenario in which a second running back broached the first round. Initially, the Notre Dame product was not on the list, because the Seahawks are prone to running back by committee. However, there is a lot of production to replace following the loss of Kenneth Walker III and the torn ACL Zach Charbonnet suffered in January. The team's willingness to take the player late Round 1, when it was thought he could be available a bit later, was indicative of their need for help. Similar to Love, there is little grace for running backs and success is expected early.

8. IOL Keylan Rutledge (Round 1, No. 26 overall)

Houston traded up for the right to select Rutledge and essentially cleared the deck for him to be inserted into the starting lineup. The ex-Yellow Jacket was perceived as an outlier where he was taken in the round relative to the consensus.

The Texans revamped their starting offensive line this offseason with the additions of of Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith and Rutledge. It will be interesting to see how quickly all of those new pieces gel.

9. LB CJ Allen (Round 2, No. 53 overall)

Allen was at one-time regarded as a potential first-round pick by several in draft media, but was not taken until the second round. Indianapolis no longer has recognizable names like Shaq Leonard, Zaire Franklin, Anthony Walker or E.J. Speed at the linebacker position, so the Colts need Allen to step up and take ownership of the role. His primary competition is traveled veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither and fourth-round selection Bryce Boettcher.

10. Every Dolphins draft pick

Miami's depth chart leaves a lot to be desired following its offseason moves. The Dolphins drafted 13 players and several of them will be competing for meaningful roles this summer.

One would assume first-round picks Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson will start immediately, but Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas and Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek should factor in the equation.