After just one year with Anders Carlson, it looks like the Green Bay Packers have decided to move on.

According to NFL.com, the team has decided to cut ties with Carlson, which means he won't be returning for a second season in Green Bay. The Packers used a sixth-round pick on Carlson in 2023, and he was essentially given the kicking job after that.

As a rookie last year, Carlson actually got off to a hot start by hitting his first seven field goals of the season, but he fell apart after that, hitting just 76.9% of his field goals after Week 6. He also missed a huge 41-yard field goal during the fourth quarter of Green Bay's 24-21 divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers.

The former Auburn kicker also hit just 87.2% of his extra points last season, which ranked dead last in the league for any kicker who attempted at least 25.

With Carlson struggling, the Packer decided to bring in veteran Greg Joseph to challenge him during training camp. According to Sports Illustrated, Carlson was actually more accurate on field goal attempts during training camp as he hit 82.2% of his kicks compared to 78.1% for Joseph, so it is somewhat surprising they decided to release Carlson after just one season.

During the team's three preseason games, both kickers went 3 for 4 on field goal attempts with Joseph's miss coming from 47 while Carlson's came from just 32. Carlson's miss also came in the Packers' final preseason game, so it seemed to leave a bad taste in the team's mouth.

Although Joseph is currently the front-runner for the kicking job, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be the Packers' Week 1 starter. The Packers will almost certainly wait to see who's available after the cut deadline Tuesday, and if someone they like is out there, then it won't be surprising if they bring them in to possibly take over the kicking job.

The Packers also have rookie kicker Alex Hale on the roster. Hale won't win the kicking job, but the Australian will likely be on the practice squad since he as a roster exemption as Green Bay's designated International Player Pathway player.