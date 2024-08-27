The Houston Texans, like every other club across the NFL, are slicing their roster effectively in half as they go from 90 players down to the opening 53-man roster before Tuesday's deadline. In that effort to get to that threshold, the club has released cornerback C.J. Henderson, according to KPRC 2 Houston.

This is the latest chapter in what has been a rough road for Henderson since entering the league in 2020. Initially, the Florida product was billed as a possible shut-down corner, particularly after the Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 9 overall pick to bring him to Duval County. Henderson was limited to eight games as a rookie due to injury and then was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the middle of his sophomore season.

In his three seasons with the Panthers, Henderson started in 22 of his 39 games. Last season, he started seven of his 12 games and finished with 39 tackles, a sack, and two pass breakups. In coverage, he allowed quarterbacks to complete 73% of their targets against Henderson and a 106.8 passer rating. For his career, Henderson has 172 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and three interceptions in 49 games.

In March, Henderson signed with the Houston Texans and had been battling for a spot within their secondary throughout the summer, but those efforts came up short.