NFL roster cuts: 32 things to know, from the Raiders' wild day to the Steelers' QB decision

On Saturday, all 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters from up to 90 players to a maximum of 53 players, which means thousands of NFL players lost their jobs. To call Saturday a busy day in the NFL would be an understatement. It's chaos.

With so many players on the move at the exact same time, it can be difficult to sort through the chaos, but we're to make it just a bit easier. You can see a full list of roster cuts here, but if you prefer to skip straight to the highlights, keep on scrolling.

Below, you'll find the 32 takeaways -- one for each team -- from roster cuts day, from the monster Khalil Mack trade to the Bills' decision to cut Corey Coleman to veterans like Brian Robison and Michael Johnson getting cut.

Let's get to it.

1. Arizona Cardinals

One member of the Cardinals' 2018 draft class won't be sticking around for the regular season. The Cardinals decided to cut sixth-round pick Chris Campbell, a cornerback out of Penn St. Additionally, the Cardinals also parted ways with Scooby Wright, who appeared in 13 games over the past two seasons.

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons cut safety Ron Parker, who signed with them in free agency. Parker appeared in 80 games with the Chiefs over the past five seasons, racking up nine picks and seven sacks, making his dismissal somewhat surprising.

3. Baltimore Ravens

2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman got cut by the Ravens after three disappointing seasons to begin his career. After missing his entire rookie season due to an injury, Perriman caught 43 of 101 targets for 576 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons. He never caught on.

In a role reversal, the Ravens dropped Breshad Perriman. — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) September 1, 2018

In other important news, the Ravens kept Robert Griffin III, heading into the season with three quarterbacks (with Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson as the other two). RG3 could still be traded to a team needing a veteran backup, but he stays in Baltimore for now.

4. Buffalo Bills

Less than a month after trading for Corey Coleman, the Bills cut him. The 2016 first-round pick of the Browns couldn't carve out a role in Cleveland and he couldn't make the roster of a team that is lacking reliable receivers. Even though he won't be with the team during the upcoming season, the Bills will still be paying for him.

The Bills will take a $3.5 million dead money hit against their 2018 cap because of Corey Coleman’s guaranteed 2018 salary and his guaranteed 2019 salary, which accelerates into their 2018 cap. That gives Buffalo about $50M in dead money. Next-highest team is DAL with $26.5M. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 1, 2018

That's what you call a trade that did not work out.

5. Carolina Panthers

Efe Obada made the Panthers' 53-man roster, which means he became the first player from the NFL's International Pathway Program to make a final roster. According to the Panthers' website, Obada, who was born in Nigeria and "abandoned on London streets," didn't start playing football until he was 22 years old. Now, he's a member of the Carolina Panthers.

6. Chicago Bears

If you didn't already hear, the Bears traded for maybe the best pass rusher on the planet, Khalil Mack. It cost them two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick, but they also got a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick back from the Raiders, making this an absolute steal for the Bears and an absolute head-scratcher for the Raiders. The Bears later gave Mack a contract extension that made him the highest-paid defender in football.

That's what you'd call a good day in the NFL.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals surprisingly cut veteran defensive lineman Michael Johnson, who had five sacks a year ago and 40 sacks in his eight-year run with the team. The Bengals saved roughly $4 million by cutting him.

8. Cleveland Browns

Three stars of HBO's "Hard Knocks" are no longer with the Browns. Tight end Devon Cajuste, defensive lineman Nate Orchard, and quarterback Brogan Roback all got cut.

9. Dallas Cowboys

In a shocking move, the Cowboys cut kicker Dan Bailey. In franchise history, Bailey ranks third in points scored, first in made field goals, and first in field goal percentage. But the Cowboys cut him, saving $3.4 million in the process. Now, they'll enter the season with a kicker who's never attempted a field goal in the regular season. I have no idea how this could backfire on them.

10. Denver Broncos

This is all about who the Broncos didn't cut: 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, who failed to beat out Trevor Siemian during the first two years of his career, lost his backup job to Chad Kelly this summer, and has been dreadful when given the chance to play in the regular season. But after a stellar preseason finale, the Broncos decided to keep Lynch as their third quarterback. Lynch survived, but only just barely.

11. Detroit Lions

In a somewhat surprising move, the Lions cut cornerback DeShawn Shead, who was signed in the offseason as a candidate to start. According to ESPN, the Lions saved $1.6 million by cutting him. Shead might draw interest in the coming days, seeing that he appeared in 54 games with the Seahawks over the past five seasons.

12. Green Bay Packers

Nothing huge happened in Green Bay, but it is notable that the Packers decided to keep only two running backs (Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery) while eight receivers made the roster. I, for one, cannot wait to watch Aaron Rodgers drop back to pass 60 times per game -- and neither can Khalil Mack.

13. Houston Texans

The Texans placed running back D'Onta Foreman, last year's third-round pick, on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first six games of the season. A notable cut is punter Shane Lechler, who's been to seven Pro Bowls in his 18 seasons as a pro. The Texans will move forward with rookie Trevor Daniel instead.

14. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are rebuilding. Maybe that's why they decided to cut John Simon, who had three sacks in nine games with the Colts last year and 8.5 sacks with the Texans from 2015-16. Simon is still only 27 and seemed like someone who could help the Colts over the final two years of his contract. It seems likely that someone will scoop him up here soon.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars didn't make any surprising moves. But here's what might matter: They kept 10 offensive linemen. As ESPN's Michael DiRocco noted, that could indicate center Brandon Linder, who suffered an injury in the preseason, might not be fully healthy when the season begins next week.

16. Kansas City Chiefs

Heading into the season, the biggest concern pertaining to the Chiefs is their defense. It's not very good. The Chiefs already tried to bolster the secondary by signing Orlando Scandrick in August and trading for Cowboys cornerback Charvarius Ward on Thursday night. Scandrick made the roster. So did Ward. What is surprising is that David Amerson, who signed in February, did not make it. Once thought to be one of the Chiefs' top three cornerbacks, Amerson is no longer with the team.

17. Los Angeles Rams

To be completely honest, the Rams didn't do anything notable Saturday. What is notable, though, is that they no longer have to play against Khalil Mack when they open up the season against the Raiders. Mack is gone to Chicago. Plus, the Rams signed Aaron Donald in time for him to face the Raiders.

That's almost too good to be true.

18. Los Angeles Chargers

Like their AFC West friends in Denver, the Chargers also decided to keep three quarterbacks. Philip Rivers is the starter. Geno Smith is the backup. Those are not surprising. What's surprising is that they kept Cardale Jones as the third-string quarterback. Is he really worth a roster spot?

19. Miami Dolphins

Brock Osweiler is like a villain in a horror movie. He just won't go away. After finishing the preseason on a high note, Osweiler earned a spot on the Dolphins' roster. The Dolphins are also keeping three quarterbacks: Osweiler, Ryan Tannehill, and David Fales.

20. Minnesota Vikings

Some interesting moves were made in Minnesota, where long-time Viking Brian Robison (60 sacks since 2007) got cut, Terence Newman retired to join the coaching staff, and Kendall Wright got cut to make room for Laquon Treadwell, who might finally have a role.

Perhaps this is the biggest takeaway, though: The Vikings' oldest player will be only 31 years old when the season starts, as The Athletic's Arif Hasan pointed out. This team isn't just built to win this year. They've carved out a sizable Super Bowl window.

21. New England Patriots

When the Patriots began the 2017 season, they did so with Mike Gillislee leading the way. He rushed for three touchdowns in Week 1, leading all of us to make fun of the Bills for letting Gillislee slip through their fingers like Chris Hogan before him.

When the Patriots open up the 2018 season, they won't have Gillislee on their 53-man roster. The Patriots cut him. Jeremy Hill ended up beating him out for the final running back spot on the roster. On that note, here's where it's worth noting that the Patriots kept more running backs (4) than receivers (3).

22. New Orleans Saints

With Mark Ingram suspended four games, the Saints needed to figure out which running back would be there to support Alvin Kamara while Ingram is away from the team. On Saturday, the Saints settled on sixth-round pick Boston Scott over the more experienced Jonathan Williams.

23. New York Giants

Most teams keep two quarterbacks. Some teams keep three. The Giants kept four. As of Saturday night, their quarterback room is populated by Eli Manning, Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta, and Alex Tanney. Expect that to change at some point before Week 1 begins.

24. New York Jets

The New York Jets said goodbye to three members of their 2017 draft class, cutting receiver Chad Hansen (fourth round), defensive lineman Dylan Donahue (fifth round), and cornerback Jeremy Clark (sixth round). Additionally, the Jets cut former third-round pick of the Raiders, tight end Clive Walford, who joined the team in the offseason.

25. Oakland Raiders

Speaking of the Raiders, man oh man did they have a day. They ...

The Raiders had a day. But it was not a good day. It was the kind of day that signaled they're not ready to compete in the AFC West.

26. Philadelphia Eagles

The biggest news coming out of Philadelphia is that the Eagles will reportedly start Nick Foles -- not Carson Wentz -- in their season opener against the Falcons as Wentz continues to recover from a torn up knee. In roster news, they traded for defensive back Deiondre' Hall from the Bears and kept rookie Jordan Mailata, an Australian rugby player who appears to have a bright future as an offensive tackle.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

When the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph, they knew they'd face a difficult decision before the season. On Saturday, they made that decision, cutting quarterback Landry Jones and keeping Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs behind Ben Roethlisberger. Jones had been with the Steelers since 2013, compiling a 86.2 passer rating in 19 appearances. Now, the Steelers will roll into the season with two backup quarterbacks who've never thrown a pass in a regular-season game.

28. San Francisco 49ers

Disaster struck San Francisco when running back Jerick McKinnon reportedly tore his ACL at practice, which will end his season. That's a brutal loss for the 49ers, who signed McKinnon to be their primary weapon coming out of the backfield. Without McKinnon, the 49ers will turn to Matt Breida and Alfred Morris. Go pick them up in Fantasy if you haven't already.

29. Seattle Seahawks

The biggest news coming out of Seattle is that the Seahawks did not trade Earl Thomas on Saturday. Thomas, the game's top free safety, is holding out and has drawn trade interest from multiple teams, the most notable of which being the Dallas Cowboys. No one knows what will happen next, but as of Saturday night, Thomas is still a member of the Seahawks. But his holdout has no end in sight.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Safety Keith Tandy has appeared in 84 games with the Buccaneers since 2012. But his run with the team is over. Tandy somewhat surprisingly found himself on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

31. Tennessee Titans

Good news for the Titans: On Saturday, they activated right tackle Jack Conklin off the PUP list. Conklin, who is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered in the playoffs, was named first-team All-Pro in 2016.

32. Washington Redskins

The Redskins have sorted out their mess at running back. With rookie Derrius Guice sidelined for the season, the Redskins might need to take a running-back-by-committee type of approach. We knew Adrian Peterson would make the team, and he did. The same can be said about Chris Thompson. Three others joined Peterson and Thompson on the final roster: Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine, and Byron Marshall.