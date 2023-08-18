The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason allowance of 90 players.
Unlike last season, when teams gradually trimmed their rosters from 85 to 80 and then to 53, there will only be one roster cut deadline this year: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That said, there will still be plenty of cuts over the next few weeks as clubs tweak their personnel and prepare for the final cutdown.
Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2023.
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
- OLB Mykal Walker
- OL LaColby Tucker
- WR Frank Darby (injured)
- WR Chris Blair (injured)
- DT Matthew Gotel (signed by Seahawks)
Baltimore Ravens
- CB Tae Hayes
- DB DeAndre Houston-Carson
- WR Makai Polk (injured)
Buffalo Bills
- N/A
Carolina Panthers
- T BJ Wilson
- DT John Penisini
- LB Arron Mosby (signed by Packers)
- CB Colby Richardson (signed by Lions)
Chicago Bears
- WR Aron Cruickshank
- DT Jalyn Holmes
- K Andre Szmyt
- LB Kuony Deng
- TE Jake Tonges (injured)
- TE Chase Allen (injured)
- LB Buddy Johnson (injured)
- DT Donovan Jeter (signed by Giants)
Cincinnati Bengals
- N/A
Cleveland Browns
- P Joseph Charlton
- S Bubba Bolden (injured)
- WR Daylen Baldwin (injured)
- T Hunter Thedford (injured)
- DT Michael Dwumfour (signed by Titans)
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (signed by Seahawks)
- RB Nate McCrary (signed by Packers)
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
- K Elliott Fry (injured)
- T Yasir Durant (injured)
- DL Forrest Merrill (injured)
- LB Ray Wilborn (signed by Giants)
Detroit Lions
- WR Denzel Mims
- CB Jarren Williams
- TE Derrick Deese Jr.
- WR Avery Davis
- DT Zach Morton
- CB Colby Richardson
- LS Jake McQuaide
- WR Tom Kennedy
- G Ross Pierschbacher (injured)
- WR Trey Quinn (injured)
Green Bay Packers
- DE Ladarius Hamilton
- QB Danny Etling
- WR Jeff Cotton (injured)
- G Chuck Filiaga (signed by Saints)
- TE Camren McDonald (signed by Rams)
Houston Texans
- WR Victor Bolden
- T Dylan Deatherage
- K Jake Bates
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- RB Xazavian Valladay (signed by Steelers)
- OLB Demone Harris (signed by Falcons)
Indianapolis Colts
- T Jordan Murray
- DT Jamal Woods
- RB Jason Huntley
- RB Toriano Clinton
- WR Ethan Fernea
- OT Greg Little
- S Aaron Maddox
- TE La'Michael Pettway (injured)
- DB Michael Tutsie (injured)
- RB Zavier Scott (injured)
- TE Kaden Smith (signed by Commanders)
- WR Johnny King (signed by Eagles)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- N/A
Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Isaiah Moore
- DB Anthony Witherstone (injured)
Las Vegas Raiders
- ILB Kana'i Mauga
- TE O.J. Howard
- DT Kyle Peko
- LB Darius Harris (injured)
- T Justin Murray (signed by Titans)
Los Angeles Chargers
- RB Larry Rountree III
- DB Kemon Hall (injured)
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
- QB James Blackman
- P Michael Turk
- S Bennett Williams
- WR Freddie Swain
- CB Mark Gilbert
- DT Anthony Montalvo (signed by Seahawks)
Minnesota Vikings
- LB William Kwenkeu
- TE Zach Ojile
- K Jack Podlesny
- LB William Kwenkeu (injured)
- OT Jacky Chen (signed by Texans)
- T Bobby Evans (signed by Jaguars)
- WR Cephus Johnson III (signed by Buccaneers)
New England Patriots
- LB Jourdan Heilig
- WR Ed Lee
- DL DaMarcus Mitchell
- LS Tucker Addington
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi (signed by Chiefs)
New Orleans Saints
- WR James Washington
- G Koda Martin (injured)
- WR Keke Coutee (signed by Dolphins)
New York Giants
- WR Jeff Smith
- LB Troy Brown (injured)
- OT Devery Hamilton (injured)
New York Jets
- QB Chris Streveler
- DT Isaiah Mack
- RB Damarea Crockett
- CB Javelin Guidry
- OT Yodny Cajuste (injured)
Philadelphia Eagles
- T Chim Okorafor (signed by Vikings)
- LB Davion Taylor (signed by Bears)
- T Trevor Reid (signed by Falcons)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- CB Isaiah Dunn
- RB John Lovett
- CB Duke Dawson (injured)
- LB Chapelle Russell (injured)
- WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (injured)
- RB Jason Huntley (signed by Colts)
San Francisco 49ers
- RB Ronald Awatt
- CB Terrance Mitchell
- DB Anthony Averett (injured)
- LB Darryl Johnson (injured)
- S Avery Young (signed by Buccaneers)
Seattle Seahawks
- DT Roderick Perry II
- DT Robert Cooper
- DE MJ Anderson
- RB Wayne Taulapapa
- TE Noah Gindorff
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (injured)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- DB Duron Lowe (signed by Chiefs)
- T Grant Hermanns (signed by Jets)
Tennessee Titans
- CB Chris Jackson
- T Jamarco Jones
- OLB Zach McCloud
- WR Jacob Copeland (signed by Vikings)
Washington Commanders
- P Colby Wadman
- C Keaton Sutherland (signed by Texans)