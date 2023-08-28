The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason allowance of 90 players.

Unlike last season, when teams gradually trimmed their rosters from 85 to 80 and then to 53, there will only be one roster cut deadline this year: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That said, there will be plenty of cuts as clubs tweak their personnel and prepare for the final cutdown.

Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2023.

LS Jack Coco

RB Stevie Scott III

P Matt Haack

OL Lachavious Simmons

WR Isaiah Coulter

TE Jace Sternberger



DT Cortez Broughton

S Jared Mayden

T Garrett McGhin

WR Dezmon Patmon

LB DaShaun White

DE Tarell Basham

K Tristan Vizcaino

K Elliott Fry (injured)



T Yasir Durant (injured)



DL Forrest Merrill (injured)



LB Ray Wilborn (signed by Giants)

WR Kendall Hinton

WR J.J. Koski

WR Nick Williams

DB Delonte Hood

OT Isaiah Prince

WR J.J. Koski

DB Delonte Hood

LS Jack Landherr

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

LS Carson Tinker

DT Henry Mondeaux

DL Derek Parish

LB Isaiah Moore

DB Anthony Witherstone (injured)



WR Kekoa Crawford

ILB Kana'i Mauga



TE O.J. Howard



DT Kyle Peko

LB Darius Harris (injured)



T Justin Murray (signed by Titans)

WR D.J. Turner

LB Isaac Darkangelo

CB Isiah Brown

DT Doug Costin

CB Bryce Cosby

QB Chase Garbers

G Vitaliy Gurman

RB Darwin Thompson

WR Chris Lacy (Injured)

DB Richard LeCounte

S Tanner Ingle



LB Jourdan Heilig



WR Ed Lee

DL DaMarcus Mitchell

LS Tucker Addington



LB Olakunle Fatukasi (signed by Chiefs)



RB C.J. Marable

WR Tre Nixon

TE Johnny Lumpkin

TE Scotty Washington

OL Micah Vanterpool

DT Marquan McCall

DL Carl Davis

DL Jusus Tavai

LB Carson Wells

LB Diego Fagot

DB Brad Hawkins

DB Quandre Mosely

DB Rodney Randle

P Corliss Waitman

QB Trace McSorley

WR James Washington



G Koda Martin (injured)



WR Keke Coutee (signed by Dolphins)

WR Bryan Edwards

OT Scott Lashley

New York Giants

CB Isaiah Dunn

RB John Lovett



CB Duke Dawson (injured)

LB Chapelle Russell (injured)



WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (injured)



RB Jason Huntley (signed by Colts)

LS Rex Sunahara

WR Hakeem Butler

WR Cody White

WR Dan Chisena

WR Aron Cruikshank

DT James Nyamwaya

LB Kuony Deng

LB Forrest Rhyne

DB Madre Harper

DB Nevelle Clarke

K B.T. Potter

LB Tanner Muse

CB Lavert Hill

DL Manny Jones

LB Toby Ndukwe

OL La'Raven Clark

OL William Dunkle

QB Tanner Morgan

RB Darius Hagans

S Kenny Robinson

S Jalen Elliott

Seattle Seahawks

DT Roderick Perry II

DT Robert Cooper



DE MJ Anderson

RB Wayne Taulapapa

TE Noah Gindorff



WR Ra'Shaun Henry (injured)

DE Jordan Ferguson

DT Anthony Montalvo

RB Bryant Koback

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

WR Malik Flowers

WR Justin Marshall

TE Sal Cannella

DE Jordan Ferguson

DE DaMarcus Mitchell

DT Montrae Braswell

CB Benjie Franklin

CB Chris Steele

DB Duron Lowe (signed by Chiefs)



T Grant Hermanns (signed by Jets)

K Rodrigo Blankenship

S Avery Young

OL John Molchon

WR Taye Barber

WR Kaylon Geiger

WR Kade Warner

RB Ronnie Brown

CB Rodarius Williams

S Nolan Turner

DT Deadrin Senat

T Michael Niese

LB Hamilcar Rashed

LB Ulysees Gilbert

CB Don Gardner (injured)

S Aaron Young

DL Willington Prevelon

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle