The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason allowance of 90 players.
Unlike last season, when teams gradually trimmed their rosters from 85 to 80 and then to 53, there will only be one roster cut deadline this year: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That said, there will be plenty of cuts as clubs tweak their personnel and prepare for the final cutdown.
Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2023.
Arizona Cardinals
- LS Jack Coco
- RB Stevie Scott III
- P Matt Haack
- OL Lachavious Simmons
Atlanta Falcons
- OLB Mykal Walker
- OL LaColby Tucker
- WR Frank Darby (injured)
- WR Chris Blair (injured)
- DT Matthew Gotel (signed by Seahawks)
- OL Jalen Mayfield
- DL Delontae Scott
- DL Justin Ellis
- WR Frank Darby
CB Blessuan Austin
Baltimore Ravens
- CB Tae Hayes
- DB DeAndre Houston-Carson
- WR Makai Polk (injured)
- S Jaquan Amos
- DB Jordan Swann
- WR Shemar Bridges
- CB Corey Mayfield
- DT Trey Botts
- DT Kaieem Caesar
Buffalo Bills
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- TE Jace Sternberger
- DT Cortez Broughton
- S Jared Mayden
- T Garrett McGhin
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- LB DaShaun White
Carolina Panthers
- T BJ Wilson
- DT John Penisini
- LB Arron Mosby (signed by Packers)
- CB Colby Richardson (signed by Lions)
- DE Jalen Redmond
- QB Jake Luton
- RB Camerun Peoples
- WR Gary Jennings
- WR CJ Saunders
- OT Larnel Coleman
- DL Antwuan Jackson
- LB Bumper Pool
- S Collin Duncan
- S Josh Thomas
- CB Rejzohn Wright
- K Matthew Wright
Chicago Bears
- WR Aron Cruickshank
- DT Jalyn Holmes
- K Andre Szmyt
- LB Kuony Deng
- TE Jake Tonges (injured)
- TE Chase Allen (injured)
- LB Buddy Johnson (injured)
- DT Donovan Jeter (signed by Giants)
- QB P.J. Walker
- WR Joe Reed
- TE Jared Pinkney
- TE Jake Tonges
- OT Alex Leatherwood
- OL Gabe Houy
- LB Kuony Deng
- LB Buddy Johnson
- OL Bobby Haskins
- G Logan Stenberg
- T Kellen Deisch
- DT Bravvion Roy
- LB Davion Taylor
- DT Andrew Brown
- TE Lachlan Pitts
- WR Nsimba Webster
- DL D'Anthony Jones
- WR Daurice Fountain
Cincinnati Bengals
- DE Tarell Basham
Cleveland Browns
- P Joseph Charlton
- S Bubba Bolden (injured)
- WR Daylen Baldwin (injured)
- T Hunter Thedford (injured)
- DT Michael Dwumfour (signed by Titans)
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (signed by Seahawks)
- RB Nate McCrary (signed by Packers)
- RB Jordan Wilkins
- WR Anthony Schwartz (injured)
- WR Jalen Wayne
- TE Miller Forristall
- TE Thomas Greaney
- OT Derrick Kelly II
- OG Colby Gossett
- LB Cam Bright
- CB Caleb Biggers
- CB Gavin Heslop
- S Nate Meadors
- DB Chris Westry
- OL Michael Dunn
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
- K Elliott Fry (injured)
- T Yasir Durant (injured)
- DL Forrest Merrill (injured)
- LB Ray Wilborn (signed by Giants)
- WR Kendall Hinton
- WR J.J. Koski
- WR Nick Williams
- DB Delonte Hood
- OT Isaiah Prince
- WR J.J. Koski
- DB Delonte Hood
- LS Jack Landherr
Detroit Lions
- WR Denzel Mims
- CB Jarren Williams
- TE Derrick Deese Jr.
- WR Avery Davis
- DT Zach Morton
- CB Colby Richardson
- LS Jake McQuaide
- WR Tom Kennedy
- G Ross Pierschbacher (injured)
- WR Trey Quinn (injured)
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim
- DT Christian Covington
- OL Germain Ifedi
- OL Bobby Hart
- WR Jason Moore
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- WR Trinity Benson
- OL Darrin Paulo
Green Bay Packers
- DE Ladarius Hamilton
- QB Danny Etling
- WR Jeff Cotton (injured)
- G Chuck Filiaga (signed by Saints)
- TE Camren McDonald (signed by Rams)
- OL Jake Hanson
- P Pat O'Donnell
Houston Texans
- WR Victor Bolden
- T Dylan Deatherage
- K Jake Bates
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- RB Xazavian Valladay (signed by Steelers)
- OLB Demone Harris (signed by Falcons)
- OG Keaton Sutherland
- OT Greg Little
- S Tyree Gillespie
- CB Darius Phillips
- OT Jacky Chen
- WR Alex Bachman
Indianapolis Colts
- T Jordan Murray
- DT Jamal Woods
- RB Jason Huntley
- RB Toriano Clinton
- WR Ethan Fernea
- OT Greg Little
- S Aaron Maddox
- TE La'Michael Pettway (injured)
- DB Michael Tutsie (injured)
- RB Zavier Scott (injured)
- TE Kaden Smith (signed by Commanders)
- WR Johnny King (signed by Eagles)
- RB Kenyan Drake
- S Teez Tabor
- WR Tyler Adams
- WR Kody Case
- G Emil Ekiyor
- TE Nick Eubanks
- K Lucas Havrisik
- TE Michael Jacobson
- T Matthew Vanderslice
- WR Breshad Perriman
- LB Donovan Mutin
- WR James Washington
- OL Dakoda Shepley
- DT Caleb Sampsons
Jacksonville Jaguars
- LS Carson Tinker
- DT Henry Mondeaux
- DL Derek Parish
Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Isaiah Moore
- DB Anthony Witherstone (injured)
- WR Kekoa Crawford
Las Vegas Raiders
- ILB Kana'i Mauga
- TE O.J. Howard
- DT Kyle Peko
- LB Darius Harris (injured)
- T Justin Murray (signed by Titans)
- WR D.J. Turner
- LB Isaac Darkangelo
- CB Isiah Brown
- DT Doug Costin
- CB Bryce Cosby
- QB Chase Garbers
- G Vitaliy Gurman
- RB Darwin Thompson
- WR Chris Lacy (Injured)
Los Angeles Chargers
- RB Larry Rountree III
- DB Kemon Hall (injured)
- OT Nicholas Melsop
- LB Carlo Kemp
- CB Cam Brown
- OT Andrew Trainer
Los Angeles Rams
- DB Richard LeCounte
- S Tanner Ingle
Miami Dolphins
- QB James Blackman
- P Michael Turk
- S Bennett Williams
- WR Freddie Swain
- CB Mark Gilbert
- DT Anthony Montalvo (signed by Seahawks)
- LB Mike Rose
- DB Tino Ellis
- S Myles Dorn
- DT Jalen Twyman
Minnesota Vikings
- LB William Kwenkeu
- TE Zach Ojile
- K Jack Podlesny
- LB William Kwenkeu (injured)
- OT Jacky Chen (signed by Texans)
- T Bobby Evans (signed by Jaguars)
- WR Cephus Johnson III (signed by Buccaneers)
- LB Curtis Weaver
- DT Calvin Avery
- QB Jordan Ta'amu
- CB Calen Barnes
- CB C.J. Coldon Jr.
- RB Abram Smith
- CB James Houston
- TE Colin Thompson
- LB Wilson Huber
- G Josh Sokol
- T Christian DiLauro
- T Jarrid Williams
- WR Garett Maag
- CB Tay Gowan (injured)
- S Jake Gervase
- LB Tanner Vallejo
New England Patriots
- LB Jourdan Heilig
- WR Ed Lee
- DL DaMarcus Mitchell
- LS Tucker Addington
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi (signed by Chiefs)
- RB C.J. Marable
- WR Tre Nixon
- TE Johnny Lumpkin
- TE Scotty Washington
- OL Micah Vanterpool
- DT Marquan McCall
- DL Carl Davis
- DL Jusus Tavai
- LB Carson Wells
- LB Diego Fagot
- DB Brad Hawkins
- DB Quandre Mosely
- DB Rodney Randle
- P Corliss Waitman
- QB Trace McSorley
New Orleans Saints
- WR James Washington
- G Koda Martin (injured)
- WR Keke Coutee (signed by Dolphins)
- WR Bryan Edwards
- OT Scott Lashley
New York Giants
- WR Jeff Smith
- LB Troy Brown (injured)
- OT Devery Hamilton (injured)
- CB Rodarious Williams
- RB James Robinson
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- CB Darren Evans
- OT Julien Davenport
- DL Kevin Atkins
- DL Donovan Jeter
- WR Collin Johnson
- OT Korey Cunningham
- DE Tashawn Bower
- DT Brandin Bryant
New York Jets
- QB Chris Streveler
- DT Isaiah Mack
- RB Damarea Crockett
- CB Javelin Guidry
- OT Yodny Cajuste (injured)
- LB Nick Vigil
- S Dane Cruikshank
- OL Adam Pankey
Philadelphia Eagles
- T Chim Okorafor (signed by Vikings)
- LB Davion Taylor (signed by Bears)
- T Trevor Reid (signed by Falcons)
- CB Greedy Williams
- CB Zech McPherson (injured)
- WR Tyrie Cleveland (injured)
- DT Noah Ellis (injured)
- P Ty Zentner
- QB Ian Book
- TE Tyree Jackson
- TE Dan Arnold
- OT Dennis Kelly
- G Josh Andrews
- OT Brett Toth
- WR Deon Cain
- C Cameron Tom
- G Tyrese Robinson
Pittsburgh Steelers
- CB Isaiah Dunn
- RB John Lovett
- CB Duke Dawson (injured)
- LB Chapelle Russell (injured)
- WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (injured)
- RB Jason Huntley (signed by Colts)
- LS Rex Sunahara
- WR Hakeem Butler
- WR Cody White
- WR Dan Chisena
- WR Aron Cruikshank
- DT James Nyamwaya
- LB Kuony Deng
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- DB Madre Harper
- DB Nevelle Clarke
- K B.T. Potter
- LB Tanner Muse
- CB Lavert Hill
- DL Manny Jones
- LB Toby Ndukwe
- OL La'Raven Clark
- OL William Dunkle
- QB Tanner Morgan
- RB Darius Hagans
- S Kenny Robinson
- S Jalen Elliott
San Francisco 49ers
- RB Ronald Awatt
- CB Terrance Mitchell
- DB Anthony Averett (injured)
- LB Darryl Johnson (injured)
- S Avery Young (signed by Buccaneers)
- RB Khalan Laborn
- WR Dazz Newsome
- DL Tomasi Laulile
- DL La'Darius Hamilton
- DL Breeland Speaks
- DL Spencer Waege
- LB Daelin Hayes
- LB Kyahva Tezino
- CB Nate Brooks
Seattle Seahawks
- DT Roderick Perry II
- DT Robert Cooper
- DE MJ Anderson
- RB Wayne Taulapapa
- TE Noah Gindorff
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry (injured)
- DE Jordan Ferguson
- DT Anthony Montalvo
- RB Bryant Koback
- WR Ra'Shaun Henry
- WR Malik Flowers
- WR Justin Marshall
- TE Sal Cannella
- DE Jordan Ferguson
- DE DaMarcus Mitchell
- DT Montrae Braswell
- CB Benjie Franklin
- CB Chris Steele
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- DB Duron Lowe (signed by Chiefs)
- T Grant Hermanns (signed by Jets)
- K Rodrigo Blankenship
- S Avery Young
- OL John Molchon
- WR Taye Barber
- WR Kaylon Geiger
- WR Kade Warner
- RB Ronnie Brown
- CB Rodarius Williams
- S Nolan Turner
- DT Deadrin Senat
- T Michael Niese
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- LB Ulysees Gilbert
- CB Don Gardner (injured)
- S Aaron Young
- DL Willington Prevelon
- LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
Tennessee Titans
- CB Chris Jackson
- T Jamarco Jones
- OLB Zach McCloud
- WR Jacob Copeland (signed by Vikings)
- WR Gavin Holmes
- TE Justin Rigg
- OT Zack Johnson
- C Jimmy Murray
- DB Alonzo Davis
- K Michael Badgley
- TE Alize Mack (injured)
- DB Josh Thompson (injured)
- RB Jonathan Ward (injured)
Washington Commanders
- P Colby Wadman
- C Keaton Sutherland (signed by Texans)
- K Mike Badgley
- WR Jalen Sample
- P Michael Palardy
- S Josh Kalu
- DE Joshua Pryor
- DB Marcus Fields
- DT Anthony Montalvo Jr.
- CB D.J. Stirgus
- DT Isaiah Mack
- LB Ferrod Gardner
- WR Marcus Kemp
- WR Zion Bowens
- RB Jaret Patterson