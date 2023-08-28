kenyandrake.jpg
The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner. Before then, however, teams must finalize their rosters, whittling them down from their offseason allowance of 90 players. 

Unlike last season, when teams gradually trimmed their rosters from 85 to 80 and then to 53, there will only be one roster cut deadline this year: Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That said, there will be plenty of cuts as clubs tweak their personnel and prepare for the final cutdown.

Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2023.

  • DE Tarell Basham

  • CB Isaiah Dunn
  • RB John Lovett
  • CB Duke Dawson (injured)
  • LB Chapelle Russell (injured)
  • WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (injured)
  • RB Jason Huntley (signed by Colts)
  • LS Rex Sunahara
  • WR Hakeem Butler
  • WR Cody White
  • WR Dan Chisena
  • WR Aron Cruikshank
  • DT James Nyamwaya
  • LB Kuony Deng
  • LB Forrest Rhyne
  • DB Madre Harper
  • DB Nevelle Clarke
  • K B.T. Potter
  • LB Tanner Muse
  • CB Lavert Hill
  • DL Manny Jones
  • LB Toby Ndukwe
  • OL La'Raven Clark
  • OL William Dunkle
  • QB Tanner Morgan
  • RB Darius Hagans
  • S Kenny Robinson
  • S Jalen Elliott

  • DB Duron Lowe (signed by Chiefs)
  • T Grant Hermanns (signed by Jets)
  • K Rodrigo Blankenship
  • S Avery Young
  • OL John Molchon
  • WR Taye Barber
  • WR Kaylon Geiger
  • WR Kade Warner
  • RB Ronnie Brown
  • CB Rodarius Williams
  • S Nolan Turner
  • DT Deadrin Senat
  • T Michael Niese
  • LB Hamilcar Rashed
  • LB Ulysees Gilbert
  • CB Don Gardner (injured)
  • S Aaron Young
  • DL Willington Prevelon
  • LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

