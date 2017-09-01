NFL roster cuts tracker: Chris Johnson cut, Richardson traded and all the latest moves
Stay on top of all the roster moves with our updating tracker ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline
NFL teams are making their final roster cuts as they trim down to the 53-player limit. The deadline is for teams is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3.
In addition to cuts, many teams are engaged in trade talks as they shape their final rosters. The biggest deal of Friday has been the Seahawks landing defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson from the Jets. You can read more about that deal here.
Here are the cuts we know so far:
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Players cut to reach 53: G Karim Barton, TE Jason Croom, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O'Neal, OT Greg Pyke, S Bacarri Rambo, P Austin Rehkow, CB Jumal Rolle, WR Rashad Ross
Miami Dolphins
Players cut to reach 53: P Matt Darr, C/G Craig Urbik
New England Patriots
Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, DE Caleb Kidder, LB Christian Kuntz, TE Matt Lengel
New York Jets
Players cut to reach 53: DL Anthony Johnson, S Doug Middleton, DE Devon Still, WR Marquess Wilson
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Players cut to reach 53: LB Brennen Beyer, WR C.J. Board, TE Larry Donnell, QB Thaddeus Lewis, RB Bobby Rainey, RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, WR Griff Whalen, C Jeremy Zuttah
Cincinnati Bengals
Players cut to reach 53: P Will Monday
Cleveland Browns
Players cut to reach 53: WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, WR Josh Boyce, S Christian Bryant, DL Desmond Bryant, S Trey Caldwell, DB Justin Curry, OLB Ladell Fleming, CB Joe Haden, CB J.D. Harmon, CB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Cam Johnson, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, G Kit O'Brien, DB Ed Reynolds II, DE Karter Schult, CB Channing Stribling, DT Brandon Thompson, RB Brandon Wilds, WR James Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers
Players cut to reach 53:
AFC South
Houston Texans
Players cut to reach 53: TE Rashuan Allen, OT Erik Austell, DE Mike Catapano, LB Sio Moore, WR Devin Street
Indianapolis Colts
Players cut to reach 53: P Jeff Locke, CB Tevin Mitchel, TE Steven Wroblewski
Jacksonville Jaguars
Players cut to reach 53: CB Charles Gaines , RB DuJuan Harris
Tennessee Titans
Players cut to reach 53: CB Jeremy Boykins, DE Kourtnei Brown, CB Mekale McKay, G Marc Spelman, LB Justin Staples
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean, OT Justin Murray, RB Stevan Ridley, RB Juwan Thompson
Kansas City Chiefs
Players cut to reach 53: LB Josh Mauga, OT Jah Reid
Los Angeles Chargers
Players cut to reach 53: LB Christopher Landrum, LB Mike Moore
Oakland Raiders
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Players cut to reach 53: OL Ruben Carter, TE Connor Hamlett, WR Javontee Herndon, RB Ronnie Hillman, LB John Lotulelei, LB Lucas Wacha, WR Corey Washington
New York Giants
Players cut to reach 53: OL Michael Bowie, OL Corin Brooks, WR Keeon Johnson, DE Owa Odighizuwa, WR Darius Powell, DE Evan Schwan, WR Kevin Snead, WR Andrew Turzilli
Philadelphia Eagles
Players cut to reach 53: CB Ron Brooks, RB Ryan Mathews, WR Paul Turner, CB Mitchell White
Washington Redskins
Players cut to reach 53: CB Will Blackmon, WR Kendal Thompson
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Players cut to reach 53: LB Hendrick Ekpe, DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LS Patrick Scales, LB Alex Scearce
Detroit Lions
Players cut to reach 53: RB Matt Asiata, LB Brandon Copeland, DT Bruce Gaston, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, WR Keshawn Martin, TE Andrew Price, WR MIchael Rector, OG Matt Rotheram, WR Ryan Spadola, TE Tim Wright
Green Bay Packers
Players cut to reach 53: LS Derek Hart, DT Calvin Heurtelou, DE Shaneil Jenkins, WR Colby Pearson, RB William Stanback
Minnesota Vikings
Players cut to reach 53: LB Darnell Sankey
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Players cut to reach 53: WR Reginald Davis III, T Wil Freeman, T Kevin Graf, T (waived/injured), S Jordan Moore, S Deron Washington
Carolina Panthers
Players cut to reach 53: CB Zack Sanchez
New Orleans Saints
Players cut to reach 53: DE Jason Jones, LS Justin Drescher
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players cut to reach 53: DE Mehdi Abdesmad, CB Jude Adjei-Barimah, C Josh Allen, K Zack Hocker, DE George Washington, TE Tevin Westbrook
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Players cut to reach 53: WR Marquis Bundy, CB Daniel Gray, RB Chris Johnson
Los Angeles Rams
Players cut to reach 53: WR C.J. Germany, DE A.J. Jefferson, RB De'Mard Llorens, DE Caushaud Lyons, WR Bradley Marquez, WR Justin Thomas
San Francisco 49ers
Players cut to reach 53: QB Matt Barkley, OLB Ahmad Brooks, ILB Jayson Dimanche, ILB Sean Porter
Seattle Seahawks
Players cut to reach 53: WR Jamel Johnson, TE Marcus Lucas
