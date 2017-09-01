NFL roster cuts tracker: Chris Johnson cut, Richardson traded and all the latest moves

NFL teams are making their final roster cuts as they trim down to the 53-player limit. The deadline is for teams is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3.

In addition to cuts, many teams are engaged in trade talks as they shape their final rosters. The biggest deal of Friday has been the Seahawks landing defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson from the Jets. You can read more about that deal here.

Here are the cuts we know so far:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Players cut to reach 53: G Karim Barton, TE Jason Croom, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O'Neal, OT Greg Pyke, S Bacarri Rambo, P Austin Rehkow, CB Jumal Rolle, WR Rashad Ross

Miami Dolphins

Players cut to reach 53: P Matt Darr, C/G Craig Urbik

New England Patriots

Players cut to reach 53: DE Kony Ealy, DE Caleb Kidder, LB Christian Kuntz, TE Matt Lengel

New York Jets

Players cut to reach 53: DL Anthony Johnson, S Doug Middleton, DE Devon Still, WR Marquess Wilson

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Players cut to reach 53: LB Brennen Beyer, WR C.J. Board, TE Larry Donnell, QB Thaddeus Lewis, RB Bobby Rainey, RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, WR Griff Whalen, C Jeremy Zuttah

Cincinnati Bengals

Players cut to reach 53: P Will Monday

Cleveland Browns

Players cut to reach 53: WR Mario Alford, WR Rasheed Bailey, LB B.J. Bello, WR Josh Boyce, S Christian Bryant, DL Desmond Bryant, S Trey Caldwell, DB Justin Curry, OLB Ladell Fleming, CB Joe Haden, CB J.D. Harmon, CB Alvin Hill, TE Nate Iese, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Cam Johnson, TE Taylor McNamara, WR Richard Mullaney, G Kit O'Brien, DB Ed Reynolds II, DE Karter Schult, CB Channing Stribling, DT Brandon Thompson, RB Brandon Wilds, WR James Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers

Players cut to reach 53:

AFC South

Houston Texans

Players cut to reach 53: TE Rashuan Allen, OT Erik Austell, DE Mike Catapano, LB Sio Moore, WR Devin Street

Indianapolis Colts

Players cut to reach 53: P Jeff Locke, CB Tevin Mitchel, TE Steven Wroblewski

Jacksonville Jaguars

Players cut to reach 53: CB Charles Gaines , RB DuJuan Harris

Tennessee Titans

Players cut to reach 53: CB Jeremy Boykins, DE Kourtnei Brown, CB Mekale McKay, G Marc Spelman, LB Justin Staples

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean, OT Justin Murray, RB Stevan Ridley, RB Juwan Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs

Players cut to reach 53: LB Josh Mauga, OT Jah Reid

Los Angeles Chargers

Players cut to reach 53: LB Christopher Landrum, LB Mike Moore

Oakland Raiders

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jimmy Bean

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Players cut to reach 53: OL Ruben Carter, TE Connor Hamlett, WR Javontee Herndon, RB Ronnie Hillman, LB John Lotulelei, LB Lucas Wacha, WR Corey Washington

New York Giants

Players cut to reach 53: OL Michael Bowie, OL Corin Brooks, WR Keeon Johnson, DE Owa Odighizuwa, WR Darius Powell, DE Evan Schwan, WR Kevin Snead, WR Andrew Turzilli

Philadelphia Eagles

Players cut to reach 53: CB Ron Brooks, RB Ryan Mathews, WR Paul Turner, CB Mitchell White

Washington Redskins

Players cut to reach 53: CB Will Blackmon, WR Kendal Thompson

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Players cut to reach 53: LB Hendrick Ekpe, DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LS Patrick Scales, LB Alex Scearce

Detroit Lions

Players cut to reach 53: RB Matt Asiata, LB Brandon Copeland, DT Bruce Gaston, OT Cyrus Kouandjio, WR Keshawn Martin, TE Andrew Price, WR MIchael Rector, OG Matt Rotheram, WR Ryan Spadola, TE Tim Wright

Green Bay Packers

Players cut to reach 53: LS Derek Hart, DT Calvin Heurtelou, DE Shaneil Jenkins, WR Colby Pearson, RB William Stanback

Minnesota Vikings

Players cut to reach 53: LB Darnell Sankey

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Players cut to reach 53: WR Reginald Davis III, T Wil Freeman, T Kevin Graf, T (waived/injured), S Jordan Moore, S Deron Washington

Carolina Panthers

Players cut to reach 53: CB Zack Sanchez

New Orleans Saints

Players cut to reach 53: DE Jason Jones, LS Justin Drescher

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Players cut to reach 53: DE Mehdi Abdesmad, CB Jude Adjei-Barimah, C Josh Allen, K Zack Hocker, DE George Washington, TE Tevin Westbrook

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Players cut to reach 53: WR Marquis Bundy, CB Daniel Gray, RB Chris Johnson

Los Angeles Rams

Players cut to reach 53: WR C.J. Germany, DE A.J. Jefferson, RB De'Mard Llorens, DE Caushaud Lyons, WR Bradley Marquez, WR Justin Thomas

San Francisco 49ers

Players cut to reach 53: QB Matt Barkley, OLB Ahmad Brooks, ILB Jayson Dimanche, ILB Sean Porter

Seattle Seahawks

Players cut to reach 53: WR Jamel Johnson, TE Marcus Lucas