The NFL owners will certainly be considering changes to the rulebook at the league owners meetings in March, as several notable changes will be up for vote. There are three significant rule proposals the owners will be voting on (per the Washington Post).

Third-quarterback rule: Teams would be allowed to carry 47 active players on game day, but the extra player would have to be a quarterback. Currently, teams are allowed to dress 46 players. The NFL used to allow teams to carry an emergency third quarterback on game day, but the league scrapped that rule in 2011. The rule came up again after the 49ers ran out of quarterbacks in their NFC title game loss to the Eagles.

Fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick: Teams would have the option to convert a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. This rule is being used in the XFL and one team actually converted on the play in Week 1 (can be viewed here). The rule was popular enough in the NFL that it was proposed in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but in each case, nothing changed (The rule was voted down in 2019 and the owners decided to table the discussion in both 2020 and 2021, which meant that no vote was held).

The competition committee was in favor of this rule in the past, so it will be interesting to see where they stand now. The problem with the current onside kick is that it has been almost impossible to recover since the NFL changed its kickoff rules in 2018. Last season, there were only three onside kicks recovered the entire year. This rule was proposed by the Eagles.

Roughing the passer reviewable: This rule was proposed by the Rams, but it's a simple one. Any roughing the passer call can be reviewed.

0 allowed on jerseys: With the jersey number rules relaxed in recent years, the Eagles proposed a jersey modification that would allow the No. 0 on jerseys. The NFL allowed this number prior to the merger and the NCAA allowed the No. 0 on teams' jerseys in 2020.

All proposals will be released by the NFL during the owners meeting in March.