The NFL made several changes to the league's rules book that will be put into effect when the 2023 regular season begins on Thursday night with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Detroit Lions.

With input from NFL coaches, general managers, current and former players, the NFL Players Association, medical personnel and even some media members, NFL owners as well as the Competition Committee made the following rule changes:

Fair-catch adjustment

During kickoffs, the ball will be placed at the 25-yard line if a kickoff is fair caught anywhere inside the 25-yard line. By doing this, the NFL is hoping to decrease the amount of head injuries sustained on kickoffs by at least 15 percent.

Instant-replay reversal

For the first time, when an instant-replay decision results in a reversal with under two minutes, the play clock will be reset to 40 seconds instead of 25 seconds, unless another rule requires otherwise, such as when there is also a 10-second runoff, in which case the play clock will be reset to 30 seconds.

In addition, inside two minutes, reversing from a ruling with a stopped clock to one with a running clock will require either a 10-second runoff, or a charged team timeout.

Failed fourth-down conversions

All unsuccessful fourth-down conversions attempts will now be an automatic booth review, which is similar to other turnover situations. Head coaches cannot challenge a failed fourth-down conversion. However, successful fourth-down conversions still require a coach's challenge unless they occur inside the two-minute warning or during overtime.

Use of helmet

First adopted in 2018, the league's Use of Helmet Rule has been modified to prevent a player from using any part of his helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent's neck or head area.

Tripping

Starting this season, tripping is now a 15-yard, personal foul penalty. Players who commit the penalty will be subject to additional discipline by the league.