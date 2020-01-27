NFL rules Bills did not violate injury reporting policy with Jerry Hughes, who played with wrist injury
Hughes said he played the majority of the season with torn wrist ligaments
The Buffalo Bills raised some controversy with the NFL regarding how they handled an injury toward defensive end Jerry Hughes. Even though Hughes admitted on Twitter he played the majority of the season with torn wrist ligaments, he was not listed on the injury report throughout the year.
The NFL ruled the Bills did not violate any rules regarding the handling of Hughes' injury.
"If any player has a significant or noteworthy injury, it must be listed on the practice report, even if he fully participates in practice and the team expects that he will play in the team's next game," per the league's injury policy. "This is especially important for key players whose injuries may be covered extensively by the media."
The Bills listed Hughes on the injury report as missing practices due to rest. He also was on the injury report for missing practices in November with a groin injury. Hughes played all 16 games and finished with 4.5 sacks, also having three in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
The league fined the Pittsburgh Steelers $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for violating the league's injury report policy earlier this year. The Steelers didn't list Ben Roethlisberger on the practice report in the days leading up to the team's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Roethlisberger left the game with a right elbow injury that forced him to miss the rest of the 2019 season.
