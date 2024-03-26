Change is coming in the NFL and the game is going to look a heck of a lot different when you check back in during the 2024 season. At the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida, this week, NFL owners approved a slew of changes to the game that span both on and off the field. The adoption of new kickoff rules and the banning of the controversial hip-drop tackle have been among the more viral changes, but more alterations will impact the league as well.

Below, you can check out a full recap of all the changes approved by the league owners coming to the NFL this season.

Third challenge

Proposed by the Lions, the rule will allow for a third challenge following one successful challenge. Before this change, both challenges had to be successful to warrant a third.

New reviewable plays

The league has expanded where they can use replay. That now includes ruling that a quarterback was down or out of bounds. Whether or not the play clock expired before the snap can also now be reviewed.

Banishment of the hip-drop tackle

The NFL has eliminated what they called "a potentially dangerous tackling technique" which is most notably called the hip-drop tackle. Specifically, a player can no longer grab a runner with both hands or wrap the runner with both arms and unweight himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing and trapping the runner's legs at or below the knee. If caught performing this type of tackle, it'll be a 15-yard penalty.

For more on the banishment of the hip-drop tackle, click here.

New kickoff rules

The most dramatic change comes via the new kickoff rules. Now, the kicker will line up at his own 35-yard line while the rest of the coverage team will line up along the receiving team's 40-yard line. Conversely, the receiving team can have two returns inside the "landing zone" (from the 20-yard line to the goal line) while the rest of the receiving team lines up at the 35-yard line.

For a more detailed look at this seismic change to the kickoff, check out John Breech's full breakdown here.

Unlimited designated to return players

Proposed by Detroit, the NFL has approved a change to playoff rosters where teams now have an unlimited number of designated to return transactions in the postseason.

Trade deadline moved

Proposed by Pittsburgh, the NFL has approved to move the trading deadline to the Tuesday after the Week 9 games.

Emergency QBs

Last season, the emergency quarterbacks had to be on the 53-man roster. Now, the NFL has amended that by expanding it to include practice squad quarterbacks.

Declaring players who did not travel

Proposed by Buffalo, the league approved the resolution "to make the injury reporting rules for players who do not travel with their clubs to games away from their home city competitively fairer."

Hawk-Eye feed

Proposed by Jacksonville, the NFL approved to "expand the 2023 preseason trial of providing a specific Hawk-Eye feed in the coaches booths for the 2024 preseason with full implementation for the 2025 season."