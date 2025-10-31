Week 9 of the regular season has several must-see matchups on the slate. During the 1 o'clock window, there are several star running backs suiting up. Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions (5-2) play against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in an NFC North showdown. Elsewhere in the country, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) are matching up against the New York Giants. Lastly, Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (7-1) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). Our model is backing the Over 90 total rushing + receiving yards in this contest for Jahmyr Gibbs. The model is taking over 120 total rushing + receiving yards in this contest for the 49ers vs. Giants Week 9 game. Those NFL picks are part of a star RB parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays over 2-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Star RB betting picks (odds subject to change):

Jahmyr Gibbs 99.5+ total rushing and receiving yards (-113)

Christian McCaffrey 125+ total rushing and receiving yards (-114)

Jonathan Taylor anytime touchdown scorer (-260)

Combining the model's three picks into a Star RB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +390 (risk $100 to win $390).

Jahmyr Gibbs 99.5+ total rushing and receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

Gibbs is known for explosive speed but has developed into a true dual threat. This season, he has 526 rushing yards, 194 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns. He's gone over 90 total rushing plus receiving yards in four games this season. SportsLine's model has Gibbs finishing with 71 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards in this contest. In his last two games against Minnesota, he has finished with at least 160 scrimmage yards.

Christian McCaffrey 125+ total rushing and receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)

McCaffrey is a true do-it-all playmaker. This season, he's 13th in rushing yards (490) and eighth in receiving yards (556). He's also scored six total touchdowns thus far. The 29-year-old has compiled over 120 total scrimmage yards in five games this season and faces a Giants defense that is 29th in yards allowed (382.4). SportsLine's model projects that McCaffrey records 148 total scrimmage yards in this game.

Jonathan Taylor anytime touchdown scorer (-260, DraftKings)

Taylor has been the most productive running back in the NFL. He's first in the league in carries (143), rushing yards (850), and touchdowns (12). The Wisconsin product has scored a touchdown in five games this season, including three games with three rushing scores. In addition, Taylor has found the endzone in four straight outings. SportsLine's model has Taylor scoring 0.78 total touchdowns in this game, which is the highest mark on the team.