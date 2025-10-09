The Denver Broncos once traded away a franchise pass rusher -- and indirectly found their next one in return. Linebacker Nik Bonitto, ultimately selected with a pick acquired in the November 2021 trade that sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, is turning that transaction into a masterclass in roster building.

Through five games, Bonitto leads the NFL with seven sacks and anchors a Broncos' defense atop the league again with 21 sacks -- a blistering start for a unit that led the NFL with 63 sacks a year ago.

Now in his fourth season, Bonitto's breakout has arrived with force. After tying for sixth on the franchise's single-season sack list with 13.5 last year, he's already more than halfway to that total just five games into the 2025 campaign. At his current pace, Bonitto would finish with nearly 24 sacks -- a mark that would not only shatter Miller's franchise record of 18.5 set in 2012, but also eclipse the NFL's all-time single-season record of 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021).

Broncos single-season sack leaders

Player Season Sacks Von Miller 2012 18.5 Elvis Dumervil 2009 17.0 Simon Fletcher 1992 16.0 Von Miller 2018 14.5 Von Miller 2014 14.0 Nik Bonitto 2024 13.5 Simon Fletcher 1991 13.5 Simon Fletcher 1993 13.5 Rulon Jones 1986 13.5 Von Miller 2016 13.5

"I always watched Von growing up, and just seeing where he was at, to kind of be like, 'Damn, maybe one day I can be in those shoes — it'd be pretty cool,'" Bonitto said Thursday. "It's obviously honoring and great, but I still have a long way to go."

Bonitto's emergence continues Denver's tradition of dominant pass rushers -- from Karl Mecklenburg and Rulon Jones, to Trevor Pryce, Elvis Dumervil and, of course, Miller. Bonitto recorded his first career sack in London as a rookie in 2022 and returns there Sunday against the New York Jets -- this time as the centerpiece of a Broncos pass rush once again setting the NFL pace.

Bonitto himself credits much of his growth to watching Miller as a kid.

"I was watching him go against Tom Brady in the [AFC] Championship Game, he has like three sacks, an interception and I'm just going crazy. I'm just like, damn," Bonitto said. "Von's the G.O.A.T., bro. There's so many special moments he had in his career that I remember watching as a young kid. I was kind of was an honorary Broncos fan."

Denver rewarded their second-team All-Pro with a four-year, $106 million contract extension this offseason, including $70 million guaranteed. That investment underscores how much the franchise believes in Bonitto's potential to be a long-term cornerstone of its defense.

"Everybody knows how special of a talent he is," Broncos defensive end Zach Allen said. "He's only getting smarter and more athletic and stronger. He's a stud. When he gets 1-on-1s he's winning them. It's been awesome to see. He's such a great guy, so for a guy like that to have success, it's been tremendous."

Following in Miller's footsteps, Bonitto could be on his way to becoming one of the Broncos' all-time greats.