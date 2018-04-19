NFL schedule 2018: Live updates, leaks, key matchups, Thanksgiving, TNF and MNF games

The NFL will release the 2018 NFL schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET but expect certain key matchups to leak throughout the day. The Vikings and Eagles will reportedly open the season in a rematch of last January's NFC Championship Game, and we now know that the Chiefs and the Rams will meet in Mexico City in November for Monday Night Football, but there are other big showdowns to keep an eye on for when they'll fall on the league calendar.

The Steelers have 2018 rematches against both AFC Championship teams -- the Jaguars and the Patriots -- both of whom beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh (the Jags did it twice) last season.

The Raiders face the 49ers in San Francisco as Jon Gruden returns to the Bay Area.

The Eagles return to Los Angeles to face the Rams. This is where Carson Wentz tore his ACL during Week 14 of the 2018 season. This could also be the matchup of the NFC's two best teams. The Rams also face the Broncos, who traded cornerback Aqib Talib to L.A. this offseason.

Even the Browns could be fun to watch; they'll host the Chiefs, whose former general manger, John Dorsey, is now running things in Cleveland.

Find out exactly when these games will be played -- along with the 249 other regular-season get-togethers -- below in our 2018 NFL schedule-release live blog.

But there's more! The Pick Six Podcast -- now daily, with 30-minute eps up every morning, subscribe here -- will break it down in full detail on Friday morning.

And CBS Sports HQ, the new live, 24/7 streaming OTT network, will be loaded with content regarding the schedule. HQ is free and you can access it from Apple TV, Roku, Amazon and just about any device that has an internet connection. And if you already have the CBS Sports app, you already have the CBS Sports HQ app.

Alright, to the live blog: