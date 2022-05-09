The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Tennessee Titans in the opening game of the scheduled Week 2 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on Sept. 19, but is that the home opener for the AFC contenders? Buffalo could actually have its home opener in Week 1, based on a message sent to season ticket holders Monday.

Via NYup.com, the Bills sent out a message to their season ticket holders announcing the Titans matchup on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2, and that message went on to say that the home opener would be revealed on Thursday, when the 2022 NFL schedule is released. If the home opener isn't Week 2, that means the Bills would host a team on kickoff weekend -- giving Buffalo back-to-back home games to start the year. If that's the case, it would also take them out of the running to face the the Los Angeles Rams in the season kickoff.

The Rams are hosting the NFL Kickoff Game as the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Bills were an opponent on their home schedule -- making them a prime candidate to face Los Angeles to open the 2022 season. If the Bills indeed host a game in Week 1, that would take Buffalo out of the running as the opponent for the Rams in that game. It's not clear if that's the case, of course, but it's worth noting that the Eagles have announced their Week 2 'MNF' game is their home opener.

Here's who will fade the Rams at SoFi Stadium on this year's schedule: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and the Bills.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Denver and Las Vegas could be prime candidates based on Russell Wilson playing his first regular season game with the Broncos and Davante Adams' first game with the Raiders. The Rams and 49ers met three times last season, including the NFC Championship Game, making it one of the top rivalries in the league. The Cowboys are a ratings bonanza, but Dallas played in the kickoff game last year.

Buffalo may not be the opponent for Los Angeles in Week 1, but the Bills-Rams matchup will be one of the most anticipated on the NFL schedule this year.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. (ET) on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.