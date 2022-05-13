The Kansas City Chiefs entered 2022 with one of the toughest strength of schedules in the NFL. Based on how the opponents lined up, the beginning of their schedule is projected to be the toughest in NFL history.

Kansas City's first eight opponents will have a .500 record or better (based on final records from last season), the most consecutive games against teams .500 or better to begin a season in NFL history. Of the Chiefs' first 12 games, 11 are against teams that finished last season with a record of .500 or better.

The first team Kansas City will face in 2022 that finished with a losing record last season? The Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Here are the Chiefs' first eight opponents in 2022 (Kansas City has a bye week in Week 8):

Week Opponent Record 1 at Cardinals 11-6 2 vs. Chargers 9-8 3 at Colts 9-8 4 at Buccaneers 13-4 5 vs. Raiders 10-7 6 vs. Bills 11-6 7 at 49ers 10-7 9 Titans 12-5

The combined record of the Chiefs' opponents in those first eight games is 85-51, a .625 winning percentage. After the Jaguars game, the Chiefs will face the Chargers (9-8), Rams (12-5), then Bengals (10-7). The Chiefs will face the Broncos -- who have Russell Wilson at quarterback -- in two of their final five games.

Kansas City's schedule is a challenge, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid get the benefit of the doubt. The Chiefs are 50-13 in Mahomes' first 63 starts as a starting quarterback, the most by a starting quarterback through his first 63 starts in NFL history.

The Chiefs have been to four straight conference championship games and have been to the Super Bowl twice in that stretch (winning one). Kansas City is the only team in the NFL with 50 regular season wins over the last four seasons.

The 2022 schedule is daunting for the Chiefs, but how their opponents end up in this year will be determined.