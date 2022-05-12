The 2022 NFL season is just under four months away as the release of the 2022 schedule was unveiled Thursday. One of the most anticipated days on the NFL calendar, teams know when they are playing each of their opponents on the 2022 schedule -- and fans start making their travel plans for the big matchups.
The season will feature 18 weeks and 272 total games, a follow up to the biggest season ever (17-game schedule started in 2021). We have a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, along with a Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that will make 2022 even better.
We dissected the schedule from every angle on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com. For now, you can check out the first two weeks of the schedule before we unleash all 18 weeks.
Note: All times are Eastern. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games can be streamed on FuboTV.
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 8
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Sept. 11
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 12
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Sept. 18
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
New England patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 19
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC