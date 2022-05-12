The 2022 NFL season is just under four months away as the release of the 2022 schedule was unveiled Thursday. One of the most anticipated days on the NFL calendar, teams know when they are playing each of their opponents on the 2022 schedule -- and fans start making their travel plans for the big matchups.

The season will feature 18 weeks and 272 total games, a follow up to the biggest season ever (17-game schedule started in 2021). We have a full slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, along with a Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that will make 2022 even better.

We dissected the schedule from every angle on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com. For now, you can check out the first two weeks of the schedule before we unleash all 18 weeks.

Note: All times are Eastern. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games can be streamed on FuboTV.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

New England patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC