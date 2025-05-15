The Kansas City Chiefs are the darlings of the NFL schedule once again, and the team the league is banking on to turn in huge ratings. With the NFL schedule being unveiled this week, the Chiefs will be featured in seven prime-time games -- five in the first eight weeks of the season.

The seven prime-time games the Chiefs are in ties an NFL record with the 2023 Buffalo Bills, who ended up being flexed into a prime-time slot in Week 18 to previously set the record. The NFL scheduled the seven prime-time games for the Chiefs due to their loaded schedule of opponents.

The Chiefs ended up playing the NFC East on their intraconference slate this season, meaning the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys were on the schedule. Kansas City also plays in an AFC West that had three playoff teams the previous season (Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos) and play the other division winners in the AFC due to winning the division (Baltimore Ravens won AFC North, Houston Texans won AFC South, and Buffalo Bills won AFC East). The Detroit Lions are the 17th game this season, as the scheduling formula pinned the NFC North winner against the AFC West winner.

Basically the Chiefs have a loaded schedule of opponents in 2025. Therefore, the massive amount of prime-time games were expected. Here are the seven prime-time games for the Chiefs in 2025:

Week 1 -- at Los Angeles Chargers (Brazil), 8 p.m. (Friday)

Week 3 -- at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday)

Week 5 -- at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. (Monday)

Week 6 -- vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday)

Week 8 -- vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. (Monday)

Week 14 -- vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday)

Week 17 -- vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Christmas)

This isn't counting the Chiefs playing on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys and the standalone games against the Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2) and Buffalo Bills (Week 9). Both the Eagles and Bills games are the only games in the 4:25 p.m. slot on those Sundays, meaning the whole country will be watching those contests.

While the Chiefs tied the record with seven prime-time games, the Dallas Cowboys were second in the NFL with six. Like the Chiefs, the Cowboys are also playing in standalone games on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Philadelphia Eagles are playing in five prime-time games, and have eight standalone games.

The only teams not playing a prime-time game in 2025 are the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. Below is the number of prime-time games each team received this season: