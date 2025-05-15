The NFL on CBS schedule has officially been revealed, and CBS Sports has an excellent slate of games for the 2025 NFL season.

CBS has more Sunday NFL games than any other network this season and the most marquee games in TV's most-watched window at 4:25 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will also have 10 national windows in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot this season.

The highlighted games on the CBS slate include the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills showdown in Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 4), the only game that day in that time slot. The Chiefs are also included in the other highlighted game on CBS, as they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 28).

CBS Sports is the home of the AFC, which consists of a full slate of regular season and playoff games each year, including the AFC Championship, as well as a divisional game and wild-card playoff game. The network also has an alternate telecast on Nickelodeon each season, but that game has yet to be revealed.

Since CBS is the home of the AFC, the network has plenty of games with star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Josh Allen (Bills), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles play on CBS in Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 5) against the Denver Broncos.

Here is the full NFL on CBS schedule for 2025:

*All times Eastern

Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 7

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 14

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, Sept. 28

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 5

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 12

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 19

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8

Sunday, Oct. 26

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 2

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 9

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 23

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day)

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 7

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16

Sunday, Dec. 21

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 28

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

TBD, 4:05 p.m.

Week 18

Sunday, Jan. 4