The 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we have already gotten a taste at what this upcoming season will look like. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will open up the season in Philly on Thursday, Sept. 4, while the Los Angeles Chargers and the rival Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to play in Brazil on Sept. 5.
The NFL has also released its full international schedule, which will feature a record seven overseas games to be played in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the already-familiar United Kingdom. The Minnesota Vikings will make NFL history by playing in two consecutive international games in two different countries!
Have you ever wondered which NFL team travels the most miles in a given season? Thanks to research done by Bill Speros of bookies.com, you no longer have to wonder. He calculated the mileage traveled for each NFL team this upcoming season using the linear air distance between each stadium via Google Earth. For the second straight year, it's the Chargers that will travel more miles than any other team. The Cincinnati Bengals on the other hand will travel the least amount of miles. Let's take a look at the full list:
|Rank
|Team
|Miles traveled
|Time zones crossed
1.
Chargers
37,086
42
2.
34,832
44
3.
31,302
34
4.
29,006
36
5.
28,363
32
6.
25,947
28
7.
25,089
36
8.
24,409
12
9.
23,267
34
10.
Chiefs
21,695
16
11.
21,363
26
12.
20,336
26
13.
Vikings
19,319
24
14.
18,982
18
15.
Cowboys
18,897
14
16.
18,477
16
17.
18,157
22
18.
18,055
34
19.
17,486
12
20.
16,784
14
21.
16,081
12
22.
Eagles
15,924
14
23.
15,645
16
24.
15,062
18
25.
15,028
18
26.
12,929
18
27.
12,547
4
28.
12,522
18
29.
11,411
14
30.
10,647
6
31.
10,546
2
32.
Bengals
8,753
8