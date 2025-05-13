The 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we have already gotten a taste at what this upcoming season will look like. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will open up the season in Philly on Thursday, Sept. 4, while the Los Angeles Chargers and the rival Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to play in Brazil on Sept. 5.

The NFL has also released its full international schedule, which will feature a record seven overseas games to be played in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the already-familiar United Kingdom. The Minnesota Vikings will make NFL history by playing in two consecutive international games in two different countries!

Have you ever wondered which NFL team travels the most miles in a given season? Thanks to research done by Bill Speros of bookies.com, you no longer have to wonder. He calculated the mileage traveled for each NFL team this upcoming season using the linear air distance between each stadium via Google Earth. For the second straight year, it's the Chargers that will travel more miles than any other team. The Cincinnati Bengals on the other hand will travel the least amount of miles. Let's take a look at the full list: