Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
The 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we have already gotten a taste at what this upcoming season will look like. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will open up the season in Philly on Thursday, Sept. 4, while the Los Angeles Chargers and the rival Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to play in Brazil on Sept. 5.

The NFL has also released its full international schedule, which will feature a record seven overseas games to be played in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Ireland and the already-familiar United Kingdom. The Minnesota Vikings will make NFL history by playing in two consecutive international games in two different countries!

Have you ever wondered which NFL team travels the most miles in a given season? Thanks to research done by Bill Speros of bookies.com, you no longer have to wonder. He calculated the mileage traveled for each NFL team this upcoming season using the linear air distance between each stadium via Google Earth. For the second straight year, it's the Chargers that will travel more miles than any other team. The Cincinnati Bengals on the other hand will travel the least amount of miles. Let's take a look at the full list:

RankTeamMiles traveledTime zones crossed

1.

Chargers

37,086

42

2.

Rams

34,832

44

3.

Seahawks

31,302

34

4.

Jaguars

29,006

36

5.

49ers

28,363

32

6.

Falcons

25,947

28

7.

Colts

25,089

36

8.

Dolphins

24,409

12

9.

Broncos

23,267

34

10.

Chiefs

21,695

16

11.

Commanders

21,363

26

12.

Cardinals

20,336

26

13.

Vikings

19,319

24

14.

Texans

18,982

18

15.

Cowboys

18,897

14

16.

Buccaneers

18,477

16

17.

Titans

18,157

22

18.

Raiders

18,055

34

19.

Jets

17,486

12

20.

Saints

16,784

14

21.

Giants

16,081

12

22.

Eagles

15,924

14

23.

Panthers

15,645

16

24.

Steelers

15,062

18

25.

Browns

15,028

18

26.

Packers

12,929

18

27.

Patriots

12,547

4

28.

Bears

12,522

18

29.

Lions

11,411

14

30.

Ravens

10,647

6

31.

Bills

10,546

2

32.

Bengals

8,753

8