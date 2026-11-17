The NFL is flexing its scheduling freedom, moving the Week 12 Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns matchup from 1 p.m. ET to "Sunday Night Football." The New England Patriots were originally scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in primetime that week, but that matchup will now move to 4:05 p.m. ET.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, which was originally scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET that week moves to 1 p.m. ET.

The Raiders-Browns matchup will feature Las Vegas's newest quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. The No. 1 overall pick took over after Vegas (4-6) sent Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline last Tuesday, and Week 12 will mark the first primetime matchup of his career. Mendoza completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards in his first career start on Sunday, which came in a 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

As for the Browns, they moved to 6-4 last week following a remarkable comeback win over the Houston Texans. The 17-0 deficit Deshaun Watson and Co. overcame made it the second-largest comeback win at home in franchise history, while the Browns are now a perfect 4-0 in their home stadium for the first time since 1963. Cleveland currently holds the last wild-card spot in the AFC (No. 7 seed), behind the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers and 7-2 Denver Broncos.

The 5-5 Patriots are being flexed out of primetime following their disastrous 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. The team fears that quarterback Drake Maye, who suffered a lower-leg injury early in the game, could be sidelined for an extended period of time, according to ESPN. The injury could force last year's MVP runner-up to miss the remainder of the season. New England's Week 12 opponent, the Chargers, actually just tallied their first win of the season on Monday night, defeating Jacoby Brissett's Baltimore Ravens, 23-20.

The NFL implemented this "flexible scheduling" rule in 2006. For "Sunday Night Football," they can flex up to two games between Weeks 5-10 and any week during Weeks 11-17.

Revised Week 12 schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 8 p.m. ET Netflix

Thursday, Nov. 26

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. ET FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Friday, Nov. 27

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers 3 p.m. ET Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 29

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET FOX

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Monday, Nov. 30

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN