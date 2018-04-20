NFL schedule release 2018: Game-by-game predictions for the Super Bowl champion Eagles

The 2018 NFL schedule is out, and that means it's time for an extremely premature forecast at what lies ahead for the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Why the Eagles? Well, for one, they're the defending Super Bowl champions. And even if they weren't, they're tabbed for at least a third of the NFL's 10 best games in 2018, according to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco.

Why now? Because even though predicting games months in advance of the season is one of the silliest games of the offseason, we all know we're eating this stuff up anyway. What else are we going to do? Pretend we know how the first round of the draft is going to unfold? Oh wait.

So let's get to it. Here are our game-by-game projections for the Birds' entire 2018 schedule:

Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

The matchup itself feels a little like a letdown after reports Opening Day would be a rematch of the NFC Championship, but oh well. We'll say Atlanta comes out motivated and gets a lead late, but the fired-up Lincoln Financial Field crowd and an equally ecstatic Carson Wentz, making his anticipated return/debut, give the Eagles the edge.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs pull off an early-season stunner thanks to a couple deep shots to DeSean Jackson, who continues to haunt his old team; increased poise from Jameis Winston; and a timely turnover forced by a star defensive back found in the draft. Wentz and Co. leave Florida with a sour taste and an early wake-up call.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck finds a way to suit up for ex-Eagles coordinator Frank Reich, but the Colts' defense is shredded through the air. Luck, meanwhile, gets picked and sacked late in the contest as Philly's front four again makes its presence felt in front of the Linc crowd.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 at Tennessee Titans

In a back-and-forth tilt that unexpectedly becomes one of the games of the week, Wentz goes head-to-head with Marcus Mariota in a relatively high-scoring affair. Doug Pederson out-schemes rookie coach Mike Vrabel, however, to get the "W" in a nail-biter.

Record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins makes it interesting with a handful of long, methodical drives, and the Vikings ensure they aren't blown out this time around. But things get chippy as the crowd embraces another chance to embarrass Minnesota, and Wentz does his best impression of NFC Championship-level Nick Foles with four touchdowns -- three passing and another running.

Record: 4-1

Week 6 at New York Giants

A short week leads to a slow start for the Eagles against old friend Pat Shurmur and his retooled offense, albeit with Eli Manning still at the helm, and while Wentz positions Philly for a last-minute comeback, a couple of late drops keep them from sealing the deal under the prime-time lights.

Record: 4-2

Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

A long week gives Pederson and Jim Schwartz plenty of time to scheme up mismatches vs. Cam Newton and Carolina's defense. Newton is baited into a couple picks, and the Eagles top their NFC South foes for the second straight year.

Record: 5-2

Week 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Eagles bring the heat on Blake Bortles in a defensive showcase that features just 10 combined points in the first half. But the Jags do enough late in the contest, rolling with their ground-and-pound approach, to wear down an Eagles team that hasn't been to London before.

Record: 5-3

Week 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Motivated from a sloppy close loss on their overseas trip and a full week of rest, the Eagles come out blazing in at home, dropping almost 40 on the Cowboys in another duel between Wentz and Dak Prescott.

Record: 6-3

Week 11 at New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees makes like Eli Manning of 2016 and works the middle of the field against the Eagles' defense, which calls upon Malcolm Jenkins to take over in the slot. Wentz does his part in putting up points on the Saints, but it's New Orleans, with a big workload for Alvin Kamara, that hangs on and gives Philly its first home loss of the year.

Record: 6-4

Week 12 vs. New York Giants

The Eagles get revenge on the Giants, who are now on a losing streak, by pummeling Manning in the pocket and opening up their own rushing attack.

Record: 7-4

Week 13 vs. Washington Redskins

Alex Smith should keep Washington in the mix early in his first outing against the Eagles as part of the NFC East, but under the prime-time lights of "Monday Night Football" and in front of a juiced crowd, Pederson's group starts firing on all cylinders.

Record: 8-4

Week 14 at Dallas Cowboys

Prescott's team hosts the Birds with a chance to split the season series, and Dallas keeps things close until the fourth quarter thanks to a bomb to Allen Hurns and a punt return score. A takeaway by the Eagles' defense in the game's final minutes, however, seals a Philly sweep and leaves the Cowboys reeling for a second straight year.

Record: 9-4

Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams

Traveling to L.A. after a road game in Dallas again leaves the Eagles a little disoriented from the get-go. But an over-hyped Rams team, on the brink of the playoff picture here, can't do enough to protect Jared Goff. Wentz, meanwhile, plays his heart out at the stadium where he suffered his season-ending injury a year earlier.

Record: 10-4

Week 16 vs. Houston Texans

After a long two-week trip on the road, the Eagles return home only to find themselves at the wrath of Deshaun Watson, who escapes pass rushers all afternoon to give the Texans an upset win and ends Philadelphia's four-game winning streak.

Record: 10-5

Week 17 at Washington Redskins

Looking to secure their standing in the postseason, the Eagles take good care of Smith and the Redskins, gaining steam with a flurry of big plays and an eye on another deep playoff run, this time under the direction of a healthy Wentz.

Record: 11-5