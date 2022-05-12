The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their title defense against a team that has their own Super Bowl aspirations. The Rams will host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL's season-opening game on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo is a formidable season-opening opponent for Los Angeles. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills have made the playoffs each of the past three years and have won the last two AFC East division titles. Buffalo has advanced beyond the AFC wild card round the past two seasons before having their seasons ended by the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo and Kansas City dueled in an epic playoff game this past January that wasn't decided until Travis Kelce's game-winning score less than five minutes into overtime.

Looking to slow Allen and the Bills' offense down is a Rams defense that is led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Led by Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' defense shut out Joe Burrow and the Bengals' high-octane offense for the final 25 minutes of Super Bowl LVI. Speaking of last year's Super Bowl, Von Miller, who recorded two sacks of Burrow in the Rams' 23-20, will face his former teammates in Week 1 after signing with the Bills this past offseason.

Here's a look at each Week 1 matchup:

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET)

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (Sept. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET)