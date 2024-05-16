The NFL has expanded the streaming component in this version of the television deal, having more exclusive games on streaming platforms than ever before. Netflix is the league's newest streaming partner, thanks to a three-year agreement with the league that has the streaming service having at least one Christmas Day game per season.
Netflix joins Amazon, Peacock, and ESPN+ as streaming partners in the league that have exclusive games in 2024. ESPN+ typically has an exclusive streaming "International Series" game, but that went to Peacock -- who was awarded the Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers game in Brazil. In exchange, ESPN+ gets a "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals (with a 9 p.m. ET kickoff).
Amazon Prime Video has their traditional "Thursday Night Football" slate, including the "Black Friday" game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Amazon also gets a wild card playoff game, which broke streaming records on Peacock last season.
Here is the list of exclusive streaming games on the 2024 NFL regular season schedule.
Week 1
Friday, Sept. 6
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Sao Paulo) -- 8:15 p.m., Peacock
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 12
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 19
New England Patriots at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 10
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Monday, Oct. 21
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals -- 9 p.m., ESPN+
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 31
Houston Texans at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 7
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 14
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 13
Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- 3 p.m., Prime Video
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 12
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 16
Thursday, Dec. 19
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 17
Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., Netflix
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans -- 4:30 p.m., Netflix
Thursday, Dec. 26
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video