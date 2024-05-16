The NFL has expanded the streaming component in this version of the television deal, having more exclusive games on streaming platforms than ever before. Netflix is the league's newest streaming partner, thanks to a three-year agreement with the league that has the streaming service having at least one Christmas Day game per season.

Netflix joins Amazon, Peacock, and ESPN+ as streaming partners in the league that have exclusive games in 2024. ESPN+ typically has an exclusive streaming "International Series" game, but that went to Peacock -- who was awarded the Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers game in Brazil. In exchange, ESPN+ gets a "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals (with a 9 p.m. ET kickoff).

Amazon Prime Video has their traditional "Thursday Night Football" slate, including the "Black Friday" game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Amazon also gets a wild card playoff game, which broke streaming records on Peacock last season.

Here is the list of exclusive streaming games on the 2024 NFL regular season schedule.

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Sao Paulo) -- 8:15 p.m., Peacock

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Monday, Oct. 21

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals -- 9 p.m., ESPN+

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 14

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 13

Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- 3 p.m., Prime Video

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 17

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., Netflix

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans -- 4:30 p.m., Netflix

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video