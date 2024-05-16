The NFL decided to double down on the New York Jets in primetime, giving the Jets a league-high six primetime games for the 2024 season. Last year, the Jets primetime slate hurt the NFL once the Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into the season.

The league is hoping Rodgers going down isn't the case again, having an extra caveat with the Jets primetime schedule. All six of the Jets' primetime games occur in the first 11 weeks of the season, which is an NFL record (per Sharp Football Analysis).

Here is the Jets primetime slate for 2024:

Jets primetime schedule

Week Opponent Day 1 at 49ers MNF 3 vs. Patriots TNF 6 vs. Bills MNF 7 at Steelers SNF 9 vs. Ravens TNF 11 vs. Colts SNF

All these primegame games early in the season doesn't include the International Series game against the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5 -- which is also set for an exclusive broadcast window at 9:30 a.m. The Jets have seven exclusive broadcast windows in the first 11 weeks.

The Jets also play three games in the first 10 days of the season as a result of the prime time slate, making up for the .479 strength of schedule for 2024 (tied for fourth-easiest in the NFL based on opponent win totals last season).

The NFL is banking on Rodgers being healthy and the nation tuning in to see the Jets. Of course, Rodgers coming off a ruptured Achilles at age 40 is a story within itself.