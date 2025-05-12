The Philadelphia Eagles have been dominating the NFL schedule reveals for the broadcast and streaming partners, as another game for the Super Bowl champions has been announced. The Eagles will host the Chicago Bears for Amazon's annual "Black Friday" game, which will be held the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. The game will be played at 3 p.m. ET.

The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, as Amazon created the idea of having a game on "Black Friday" to coincide with its biggest shopping day of the year. This is the third year of the "Black Friday" contest, and the first between two NFC teams.

Prime Video also has rights to one of the three Christmas Day games this season, as the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in the nightcap of the Christmas tripleheader (the first two games are on Netflix). Since Christmas is on a Thursday this year, that coincides with the "Thursday Night Football" package.

For this season at least, the NFL granted the Chiefs' wish of playing on Christmas. The Chiefs suggested to the NFL to make them a "fixture" for Christmas games. The team is hoping it can start playing on Christmas every year just like the Cowboys and Lions play on Thanksgiving every year.

This will be the sixth game the Chiefs will play on Christmas and the third consecutive year they have played on the holiday. For the Broncos, it will be their fifth Christmas Day game -- and first since 2016.

The Eagles have three of their games announced prior to the schedule being revealed. Philadelphia will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 4) and will have a road game against the Washington Commanders in Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 20). The "Black Friday" game against the Bears in Week 13 was the third unveiling.