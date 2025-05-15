NFL schedule release day is here, and all 32 teams have unveiled when, where and who they will be playing in 2025. This day is also a celebration of the social media teams because the creative folks in the team offices get to flex their muscles a little bit.

The schedule release videos have only gotten better and more outlandish with each passing year. Now, franchises trying to one-up each other on social media has become an annual tradition.

The 2025 schedule release might be the best one yet, and it had quite a few standout unveilings. Several teams, including the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons threw it back to simpler times in the world of gaming. The Seattle Seahawks also leaned into nostalgia for their 50th anniversary season, but they did so with a throwback action figure commercial.

Those were just some of the best, but there was plenty to like. The Denver Broncos bucked children off sheep, the Kansas City Chiefs landed a popular game show host and the Buffalo Bills involved an NBA legend.

With the 2025 NFL schedules now revealed, let's see how each team's announcement video stacked up with the others.

There just ... isn't as much going on in this one. The video gets points for being narrated by Hall of Famer Zach Thomas, but it just doesn't separate itself from the rest of the bunch other than that.

The Titans put some nice jabs at their opponents in this spoof on a pharmaceutical commercial, including the "slurred speech" when announcing the Saints game. That said, the rest of the video doesn't stick with you as well as the remaing 30.

The "short film" joke is a good one, and the post credits stuff is pretty funny. Honestly, I wish we had gotten more of the players doing bits while actually revealing the schedule.

Houston celebrities recreate viral Budweiser "Wazzup" commercial that went viral long before it was easy to go viral. Look it up, kids.

Some of the drone shots in this video are great as it flies around some iconic locations in Detroit. The just should've snuck that thing into Little Caesars Arena and gotten some footage of the Gordie Howe statue too.

If you like absurdism, this one is for you. Getting to see Mark Murphy to say, "Get the F off my field," was the highlight of the whole thing.

The Cowboys had already unveiled the 2025 schedule to eagle-eyed viewers of their America's Stream earlier in the day, so this was the reveal of the reveal.

The Jaguars got Ashton Hall, a.k.a The Saratoga Water Guy from TikTok. Hall did play running back at Alcorn State, so maybe Jacksonville asked him to stick around.

As a old fan of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from way back, I enjoyed this one. The Rams should just make Brenda Song a news anchor for the team website.

Just let Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton get their own Bigfoot show on Discovery. It has potential.

There is "committing to the bit," and then there is Ravens GM Eric DeCosta feeding baby goats from a bottle. The production value on this Severance spoof is very high.

Gruden does a schedule reveal in a way only he can. His joke about Sean McVay's "shmedium" shirts was one of the funniest moments from any video.

Josh Dobbs leading a science lesson is something I imagine he just does on a normal day at the facility anyway. Honestly, there were some pretty clever egg drop contraptions here.

The Cardinals were the only team to have one of their players produce a music video for the schedule release. Credit to Mack Wilson. It sounds pretty good.

18. Washington Commanders

Who doesn't love RollerCoaster Tycoon? Well, probably kids who grew up on Fortnite and Minecraft. Anyway, it was one of my favorite games as a kid, and the shot at the Bears was perfect.

This video had the feel of a The Office web series. It was well-made by the Raiders, and there were some fun moments.

16. New Orleans Saints

Taking inspiration from an old Key & Peele bit, the Saints did a really good job with it. Comedian Rob Kazi was perfect as the Anger Translator.

15. Denver Broncos

Some brave soul on the social media team stood up and said, "What if we filmed kids getting thrown off sheep?" And then they did it. Follow your dreams, everyone. Follow your dreams.

14. San Francisco 49ers

In this Oregon Trail spoof, we get the 49ers surviving all their trials and tribulations, which makes this video the least realistic of all of them.

The idea that Xavier Legette's thick Southern accent is a put-on is something I'll think about every time I see him on TV now.

Frankly, this video is pretty mesmerizing. It's like an Instagram reel I'd watch when I'm putting off sleep at 1:30 a.m.

This is a pretty good Minecraft release video. Unfortunately for the Chargers, there is a better one on this list.

This Jets one needs some kind of warning. You will get lost in this video if you're not careful.

Simple and sweet. The defending champs just used their schedule release as another excuse to throw their Super Bowl in everyone's face. I can respect it.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs went all-in and got Ben Bailey for their release video. Bring back Cash Cab in its original form.

7. Buffalo Bills

Speaking of celebrity videos, getting Allen Iverson only to have him hold up a sheet of paper with your schedule on it is kind of amazing.

As someone who is forced to watch Love Island with his wife kind of enjoys watching Love Island, this is a funny spoof and isn't that far off from some of the personalities on the actual show.

This is extremely creative and different. Plus, the Vikings had to find enough fans willing to get tattoos for their schedule reveal. You don't find that kind of dedication growing on trees.

4. Chicago Bears

Using the New Girl duo of Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson is always a winning play, but this video is good even beyond that. The concept of Bears players tormenting every Ben Johnson in town was a fun premise.

The Colts' Minecraft release video was perfect. I didn't have to play the game to get it because most of the jokes are at the expense of their opponents, and they pulled absolutely zero punches (i.e. Tyreek Hill, Kirk Cousins, Pat Mahomes, etc.).

The Colts deleted the video shortly after posting it because they were afraid of being too good at comedy, I can only assume.

2. Atlanta Falcons

If you give me Mario Kart content, I'm probably gonna enjoy it. If you give me Mario Kart content with jokes about GTA VI and Kyler Murray's Call of Duty habit, I'm probably gonna enjoy it even more.

1. Seattle Seahawks

This is very different from anything we've seen before, and it hits me right in the nostalgic part of my brain once again. Seeing these types of commercials during an episode of Power Rangers made me want to grab $20 out of my dad's wallet like a little kleptomaniac and sprint to the local Target for an action figure. Well done, Seattle.