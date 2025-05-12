The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be revealed on Wednesday, as the league will unveil all the regular season matchups for Week 1 through 18. This is one of the most exciting days of the NFL offseason, as teams will know when they are playing opponents and fans can finally plan their travel arrangements.

The opponents are known, but when they will play each other will finally be set. That makes the NFL schedule release intriguing, along with the nationally televised games each team will receive.

So what do we know regarding the 2025 NFL schedule thus far. There are several chess pieces still to be moved, but we know who is going to play in some significant games around the league thus far. Fans can watch a full breakdown of the schedule when it's released this Wednesday night, and read plenty of intriguing articles about the schedule on CBSSports.com over the next few days.

What we know

Where to watch

The entire NFL schedule will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on a variety of platforms. NFL Network will have a "Schedule Release Show" on Wednesday at 8 p.m. And you can also stream it on fubo. CBS Sports HQ will break down the schedule release (which you can click here to watch) or stream on Paramount+.

Be sure to frequently check CBSSports.com for the national week-by-week schedule, every team-by-team schedule, the prime time matchups, top revenge games, and more!

Date: Wednesday, May 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Broadcast partners

As for the league's broadcast partners, this is the third year of the 11-year television contract between CBS, Fox, ESPN/ABC, and NBC. The Sunday afternoon games are split between CBS and Fox, as each network will be airing 10 doubleheaders this year. Both networks get doubleheaders in Weeks 1 and 18. CBS will also have the right for one alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon, so stay tuned for that.

NBC has the "Sunday Night Football" package and ESPN/ABC the "Monday Night Football" package. NBC also has the NFL Kickoff Game. ESPN/ABC's package will also consist of three "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders, with one game airing on ABC and one on ESPN. ESPN/ABC will also have a Week 18 doubleheader on the last Saturday of the season (Week 18), as those games will be flexed to those spots in December.

NFL Network is scheduled to air select International Series games and Saturday afternoon games in December.

Streaming partners

Amazon Prime Video will have "Thursday Night Football" once again in 2025, as the TNF slate begins in Week 2. Prime Video also has the Black Friday game, which will be played the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving. Google/YouTube is the favorite to have the International Series game in Brazil, but that deal hasn't been announced yet.

Peacock will simulcast all of NBC's games and has exclusive coverage to one regular season game in 2025. ESPN+ will have an exclusive regular season game as well. Paramount+ will simulcast in-market and national CBS games.

Holiday games

The NFL has a full holiday slate on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, with the traditional three Thanksgiving games and will now have three Christmas games. The Detroit Lions host the 1 p.m. EST Thanksgiving Day game (yes, it's 1 p.m. now) and that game will air on Fox. The Dallas Cowboys host the 4:25 p.m. ET game and that will be on CBS. NBC will have the primetime game.

Netflix will air the first two Christmas Day games, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. EST. Amazon Prime Video will have the night game with Christmas being on a Thursday, which will air at 8 p.m. ET.