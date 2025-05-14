Happy midweek and NFL Schedule Release Day, everyone! John Breech is busy loading our schedule-leak tracker with all kinds of juicy updates, so today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Schedule release: Live tracker of leaks, reveals

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be announced tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Until then, John Breech is compiling any and every schedule report and rumor in his running tracker of updates. Want to know the absolute latest on your favorite team's plans for this fall and winter? Breech has you covered, and he's listing all the rumored or confirmed matchups in chronological order. Check it out!

2. CBS reveals Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving game

One big game we can confirm: The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the second game of this year's Thanksgiving tripleheader, as Bill Cowher announced on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday. Dallas is a big draw for 2025, already scheduled to visit the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the season. Hosting the Chiefs on Turkey Day figures to be just as, if not more, thrilling as K.C. continues to establish itself as a staple of the NFL's holiday calendar. This one will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

3. NFL announces historic YouTube game

The NFL will be debuting an all-new broadcast partner this year, announcing this week that YouTube will exclusively carry the league's Week 1 Friday night game in Brazil, which will feature the Los Angeles Chargers. And not only that, but the stream will be free, just like any other video on YouTube. The Chargers will reportedly "host" the rival Chiefs in this matchup, but that isn't official just yet. The move comes one year after NBC's Peacock carried an exclusive stream of the NFL's Brazil game.

4. Trey Hendrickson sounds off on Bengals (again)

Cincinnati's All-Pro pass rusher, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024, showed up for offseason workouts this week, only to spend an extended time telling reporters how "disappointed" he is in Bengals brass for failing to communicate regarding his contract. While Hendrickson is technically signed through 2025, he's been advocating for a longer-term deal for years, he said this week, and feels stalled talks with Cincinnati are becoming "personal," adding that he'd consider sitting out games if he doesn't get a new deal.

5. Derek Carr comeback in 2026? Don't count on it

Derek Carr just recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. But could the 34-year-old quarterback eye a return to the field in 2026, after a year away from the game? Don't count on it, according to NBC Sports. The ex-New Orleans Saints veteran is already making "other professional plans" as he recovers from a litany of recent injuries, per Mike Florio, and is more likely to stay on the sidelines.

6. Nicolas Cage is John Madden in upcoming movie

Here's an off-the-wall finale for you: Just as the NFL prepares to honor Madden by including his name in its 2025 Thanksgiving game promotions, Amazon MGM Studios is kicking off production of a "Madden" movie based on the longtime coach and broadcaster's unlikely journey from play-caller to video-game icon. Directed by David O. Russell ("The Fighter"), the film stars Nicolas Cage as the former Oakland Raiders boss, with Christian Bale co-starring as former Raiders owner Al Davis.