Happy schedule release day to one and all!

Today is basically Christmas for NFL fans and the best part is that we'll all be getting 272 presents, because that's how many games there are on the schedule. I was going to make a mock schedule today where I tried to predict all 272 games, but I gave up after three games.

The NFL will be releasing the full schedule at 8 p.m. ET tonight. Of course, you probably won't have to wait that long for the unveiling and that's because there's a good chance that all 272 games are going to leak out before tonight. As a matter of fact, more than 50 games have already leaked out, including the FULL Thanksgiving schedule.

We'll be tracking leaks all day and you can check that out by clicking here.

Alright, let's stop talking about the schedule and get to the rundown. As always, here's your reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter.

1. The NFL schedule is coming out today: Here are the 15 games we know so far

The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is finally here. At 8 p.m. ET tonight, all hell is going to break loose and that's because every team in the NFL will be releasing its schedule at the same time.

There are a total of 272 games on the schedule this year, but not all of those will be announced tonight and that's because some of them have already been revealed.

Here are the 15 games on the 2026 schedule that the NFL has officially announced so far:

Week 1 (Sept. 10): 49ers vs. Rams in Melbourne (Australia), 8:35 p.m. ET (Netflix)

49ers vs. Rams in Melbourne (Australia), 8:35 p.m. ET (Netflix) Week 1 (Sept. 13): Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Week 1 (Sept. 14): Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Week 2 (Sept. 17): Lions at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Lions at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) Week 3 (Sept. 27): Ravens vs. Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Ravens vs. Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 4 (Oct. 4): Colts vs. Commanders in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Colts vs. Commanders in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 5 (Oct. 11): Eagles vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Eagles vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 6 (Oct. 18): Texans vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Texans vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 7 (Oct. 25): Steelers vs. Saints in Paris, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Steelers vs. Saints in Paris, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 9 (Nov. 12): Bengals vs. Falcons in Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Bengals vs. Falcons in Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network) Week 10 (Nov. 15): Patriots vs. Lions in Munich (Germany), 9:30 a.m. ET (Fox)

Patriots vs. Lions in Munich (Germany), 9:30 a.m. ET (Fox) Week 11 (Nov. 22): Vikings vs. 49ers in Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Vikings vs. 49ers in Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Week 12 (Nov. 25): Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix) -- Thanksgiving Eve

Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix) -- Thanksgiving Eve Week 12 (Nov. 26): Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) -- Thanksgiving

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) -- Thanksgiving Week 12 (Nov. 26): Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox) -- Thanksgiving

If you can't wait until 8 p.m. ET for the schedule release, then you'll want to go ahead and head to our live blog, which will be breaking down every leak and rumor that comes out throughout the day. You can check out the live blog by clicking here.

2. NFL schedule leaks are already happening

After I finish writing this newsletter, I will be spending the rest of the day tracking down scheduling leaks and if you want to follow along with me, you can do that by clicking here, where we have our full list of leaked games.

The leaks generally start off slow every year, but not this year. The leaks started tricking in on Wednesday night and they haven't let up since then. Last year, we saw more than 200 of the NFL's 272 regular-season games leaked before the official schedule was released at 8 p.m. ET.

If you're wondering whether there have been any leaks yet this year, the answer is yes.

Here's a look at a few of the leaks we have so far:

Week 1 (Sept. 9): Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- NFL Opener

Patriots at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- NFL Opener Week 1 (Sept. 13): Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Bears at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET Week 7 (Oct. 22): Patriots at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- TNF

Patriots at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- TNF Week 8 (Nov. 1): Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- SNF

Eagles at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- SNF Week 10 (Nov. 12): Commanders at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- TNF

Commanders at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- TNF Week 12 (Nov. 26): Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- Thanksgiving

Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) -- Thanksgiving Week 12 (Nov. 27): Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- Black Friday

Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- Black Friday Week 14 (Dec. 14): Steelers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) -- MNF

Steelers at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) -- MNF Week 16 (Dec. 24): Texans at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- Christmas Eve

Texans at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) -- Christmas Eve Week 16 (Dec. 25): Packers at Bears -- Christmas

Packers at Bears -- Christmas Week 16 (Dec. 25): Rams at Seahawks -- Christmas

The one thing about leaks is that they're not official, so if you're a Broncos fan who wants to watch your team on Black Friday, you probably shouldn't book a flight to Pittsburgh until the NFL officially announces the game. Once again, if you want to follow the a breakdown of all the leaks, you can do that in our live blog here. However, if you just want a running list of all the leaks, you can see that here.

3. 2026 strength of schedule: 10 most difficult schedules

Getty Images

The release of the NFL schedule is just hours away and to celebrate that fact, we're going to take a look at the teams with the most difficult strength of schedule heading into 2026. And now, this is the part where I have some bad news for Bears fans: Based on the final standings from 2025, your team will be going into the upcoming season with the toughest strength of schedule.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 most difficult schedules in 2026:

10 most difficult schedules (opponents combined record and winning percentage from 2024)

1. Bears: 158-129-2 (.550)

2. Dolphins: 156-132-1 (.542)

T-3. Cardinals: 155-133-1 (.538)

T-3. Packers: 155-133-1 (.538)

5. Chiefs: 155-134 (.536)

6. Patriots: 153-135-1(.531)

7. Raiders: 153-136 (.529)

8. Bills: 152-136-1 (.528)

9. Chargers: 151-138 (.522)

10. Panthers: 150-138-1(.521)

The Bears should definitely be worried and there's one big reason for that: Not only are they playing the most difficult schedule, but they also have the most difficult "first place" schedule. Since the NFL expanded to 17 games in 2021, the team that has gotten stuck playing the "hardest" first-place schedule has regressed by an average of four games per season. Last year, the team in this spot was the Lions. After going 15-2 in 2024, they had the hardest first-place schedule in 2025 and they dropped to 9-8.

We're using 2021 as the timeline here, because the addition of the 17th game created a more difficult schedule for teams that finished in first place.

I broke down the strength of schedule for every team and if you need time to burn before the schedule comes out tonight, you'll want to be sure to read my full story here.

4. One scheduling wish for every team: Here's what each team should be hoping for

Every year, the NFL allows each team to make scheduling requests for the upcoming season, although there's no guarantee that the league will grant their requests. With that in mind, Bryan DeArdo decided to come up with one scheduling wish for each team.

Let's check out three of his team wishes:

Raiders: Home game vs. the Titans after the bye. This is a very specific ask for a very specific reason. Kirk Cousins will probably begin the season as Las Vegas' QB1, but at some point, fans will inevitably call for Fernando Menzoda. A home game against a weak opponent fresh off a bye week would be the ideal time to make such a change.

This is a very specific ask for a very specific reason. Kirk Cousins will probably begin the season as Las Vegas' QB1, but at some point, fans will inevitably call for Fernando Menzoda. A home game against a weak opponent fresh off a bye week would be the ideal time to make such a change. Panthers: Early games vs. cold-weather road opponents. The Panthers face one of the league's toughest schedules, partly because of four road games against cold-weather teams, including Green Bay. Carolina would undoubtedly prefer to get these games out of the way earlier in the season (especially Green Bay).

The Panthers face one of the league's toughest schedules, partly because of four road games against cold-weather teams, including Green Bay. Carolina would undoubtedly prefer to get these games out of the way earlier in the season (especially Green Bay). Colts: More primetime games. After getting just one primetime game in 2025, the Colts should be in line for more marquee time slots in 2026. Indianapolis started 8-3 last year, after all, before Daniel Jones' injury led to a six-game slide to finish the season.

DeArdo came up with one scheduling wish for each team and you can check out his full list here.

5. Netflix signs new deal with the NFL: Here's what to know

The NFL has been playing games on Thanksgiving for more than 100 years, but this season marks the first time that the league scheduled a game to be played the night before Thanksgiving (Nov. 25). This new Thanksgiving Eve tradition will likely be sticking around with Netflix signing a deal to stream the game for the next four seasons (2026-29).

That's one of the biggest parts of the company's new deal with the NFL. Under terms of the new deal, Netflix will get to stream a total of five games in 2026:

Week 1: 49ers vs. Rams in Australia

Week 12: Packers at Rams (Thanksgiving Eve)

Week 16: Christmas doubleheader (1 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET)

Week 18: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

And yes, the Rams are on there twice, so Rams fans will probably want to get a Netflix subscription this year. The teams playing in the other three Netflix games will be revealed when the full schedule comes out on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

From 2027 through 2029, Netflix will get four games per season and that will look like this:

Week 1 game

Thanksgiving Eve

Christmas (one game)

Week 18 (one game)

Netflix will also be the new home of NFL Honors, the league's annual awards show that airs on the Thursday before the Super Bowl. We've got the full details on the Netflix deal and you can check them out here.

6. Extra points: De'Von Achane lands monstrous extension from Dolphins

Getty Images

It's been a busy past few days in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.